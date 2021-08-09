Browns Defender Dealing With Nagging Additional Injury

The start of Grant Delpit’s NFL career has not been smooth and the Cleveland Browns safety is now dealing with a new injury as he continues his journey back from a ruptured Achilles.

Delpit has missed some time during camp by design as he rehabs for the Achilles injury and was also on a snap count. However, that was not why he did not suit up for Sunday’s practice at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“He is dealing with a hamstring that he is working through,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed to reporters following practice.

Asked if he would be back on the field soon, Stefanski responded, “I would hope so,” hopefully a sign that the injury is not too serious.

The Browns are thin at safety with Ronnie Harrison also dealing with a hamstring issue that the team is being extra cautious with.

Delpit on Injury: ‘It Really Opened My Eyes’

Delpit was a second-round pick and expectations were high expectations for him coming out of LSU. However, he missed his entire rookie season with the Achilles rupture he suffered in camp. Delpit worked hard to get back on the field and brings a new mindset with him.

“Injuries can happen to anybody. Look at Odell, look around the league,” Delpit told the Browns official site. “Guys work as hard as they can all season, but it can just happen to anybody.

“It really opened my eyes to not take the game for granted. It can be taken away at any time. I took a lot of things for granted, just like walking, the simplest things like that. I definitely have a newfound respect for those things and I just can’t wait to get back on the field.”

Malik McDowell Leaves Practice Early With Injury

It’s not just the defensive backs who are banged up. Backup defensive tackle Malik McDowell left practice with an oblique injury.

“He had an oblique,” Stefanski said. “I hesitate to call it a strain because I do not know. They took him in so we will see.”

McDowell is one of the more interesting prospects on the Browns roster. He was the 35th overall pick by the Seahawks in 2017 draft but never played a down for the NFC West squad. Shortly after the draft, he suffered what was thought to be a career-ending injury during an ATV accident.

McDowell ran into some trouble, getting hit with a lawsuit after failing to repay nearly $800,000 of bonus money he received from the Seahawks. He also served 11 months in jail for a series of crimes. He was charged with assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after an incident in which he fought two officers during a DUI stop, per ESPN. Additionally, he was found in possession of a stolen truck, which led to a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property.

“We are certainly aware of Malik’s past, as we have done extensive work on him for the last two months,” Berry said in a statement released by the team after signing. “He is accountable for his actions and has had to live with the consequences for decisions earlier in his life. We believe Malik is in a good place, personally and medically. He has taken the necessary steps to get on a healthy path, and has learned from his experiences.”

