Greg Newsome Sounds Off After Browns Draft Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns have added another cornerback to the depth chart and Greg Newsome couldn’t be happier about it.

The Browns selected Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round with pick No. 142. Mitchell played at Northwestern and is a former teammate of Newsome, who was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2021.

Newsome took to Twitter after the pick to celebrate reuniting with his old pal.

“NOOOO WAYYY LFGGGGGGG GO BROWNS,” Newsome tweeted.

NOOOO WAYYY LFGGGGGGG GO BROWNS — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 29, 2023

The feeling was mutual for Mitchell, with Newsome being one of his first calls after being drafted.

“I just got off the phone with him. I mean, I’ve been up there before to visit him, but he’s just excited,” Mitchell said in his post-draft press conference. “Just telling me, ‘Let’s go!’ Just hyping it up, talking about how we’re about to lock everything down. He’s excited.”

Browns CB Greg Newsome Has Been Involved in Trade Rumors

Play

CB Cameron Mitchell gets The Draft Call at No. 142 Overall | Cleveland Browns CB Cameron Mitchell hears from General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, Executive Vice President JW Johnson as the Browns select him with the 142nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. #2023BrownsDraftFirstCall #ClevelandBrowns #NFLDraft SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2023-04-29T19:29:47Z

It hasn’t been the easiest offseason for Newsome, who has had his name come up in some unsubtantiated trade rumors. He changed agents to Drew Rosenhaus, which sparked the rumor mill, but Newsome has been clear he loves it in Cleveland.

“I was mad. I really just don’t think people really, truly understand how much–first of all, Cleveland means to me,” Newsome said on April 18. “Getting drafted here, the fans embracing me right away. I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad.”

A point of tension with Newsome was playing on the inside last season, with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. manning the outside spots when opponents went with more than two receivers. He expects that to change this season under new defensive coordiantor Jim Schwartz.

“I think that was last year’s issue. Now, with a new defensive coordinator, just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that,” Newsome said. “I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together.”

Cameron Mitchell Willing to Play Anywhere With Browns

Part of the solution to fill the slot role could be Mitchell, who is open to the idea of moving inside.

“I played slot a little bit in my career, especially early on, so that’s a role that I’m not new to,” Mitchell said. “I feel like I can flourish outside and inside. I would just say where my game has grown the most is just psychologically. Just understanding all three levels of the game and I feel like that just helps my versatility. … It just helps me understand and has given me the versatility to be able to play inside and out.”

Mitchell is a two-time All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention. Last season he had 52 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception and a team-high nine pass breakups in 11 starts. Mitchell had two interceptions during his career at Northwestern.