Browns CB Greg Newsome Responds to Trade Rumors

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome is not concerned that his name has come up in trade rumors this offseason.

Newsome is heading into his fourth season with the Browns. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2021. Newsome has established himself as a very capable cornerback but has been bumped into the slot. Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward hold down the outside spots.

While there’s noise, Newsome has no concerns over the trade rumors and feels like the team understands what he brings to the table.

“I don’t pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me,” Newsome said on Tuesday, April 16. “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. [Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys — being a guy that’s always energetic, celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value. So I wasn’t too worried about that.”

Newsome notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season.

Browns Brass Dismissed Greg Newsome Trade Rumors

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about the speculation around Newsome potentially being moved during the league meetings in March.

“I can’t help what players come up in trading rumors,” Berry said. “We have that every year, but we’re pleased with Greg, anticipate him continuing to play a big role for us.”

As a former first-round pick, Newsome has a fifth-year option attached to his deal, worth $13.38 million for the 2025 season. The Browns have until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the option.

If teams are eyeing Newsome, the Browns picking up his option would not likely deter from a deal getting done. He’s a starting-caliber cornerback and is still coming in at an affordable number.

Denzel Ward Backs Browns Teammate Greg Newsome

Newsome has the support of his teammates, specifically Ward. He feels like the Browns have the best cornerback unit in the league and wants it to stay that way.

“It’s very important [to keep us together],” Ward said on Tuesday, April 16. “I’ve been openly sharing that I want to keep us together. Even AB says all the time that you can’t have enough great corners on a team. That’s real. Guys go down and having the baility to match up with teams across the board. Whether that’s in the slot with Greg or outside with me and Martin. Being able to rotate and do different things. Having multiple No. 1 corners on a team is an ideal situation.”

Ward didn’t have much insight on the trade rumors but is currently going off what he’s seeing in the building.

“Greg is in the building now working, so I think so, but I don’t know all the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Ward said. “We’re all in the building now, working towards the same goal and trying to be the best.”

Ward is the Browns’ top cornerback but has had some rough injury luck in his career. He played in just 13 games last season. Having Newsome available to step up if Ward is out is a luxury for the Browns.