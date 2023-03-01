Browns Rising Star Announces Exit on Social Media

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome is taking a break from social media.

Newsome announced on social media this week that he’ll be leaving Twitter and Instagram behind until May, which will likely help him steer away from any toxic comments as he prepares for his third season in the NFL.

See y’all in May ✌🏽 Signed out. — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) February 27, 2023

Newsome was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2021 and he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He’s been a solid contributor for the Browns, starting 26 games and defending 15 passes. Newsome has yet to nab an interception over his two seasons but his coverage grade of 72.3 on Pro Football Focus

Newsome played mostly inside last season as a nickelback, with rookie Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward primarily holding down the outside. Newsome was asked about the prospect of playing more inside next season and responding with an emphatic “NO” on Twitter. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said they haven’t had any conversations with Newsome about where he’ll fit in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s new system.

“We always have conversations with our guys, whether it’s at the end of the season or into the offseason. We feel good about where Greg is,” Berry said. “He’s going to be a pretty big part of what we’re doing moving forward. I think Greg, one of his value adds is the fact that he can play outside and inside, but we think he’s a good young player and I know Jim is excited to work with him as well.”

Browns Were Pleased With Newsome’s Versatility

Having three quality cornerbacks is a good problem to have for the Browns and the team valued that Newsome was able to wear a variety of hats.

“If you can do that, the versatility that brings to your football team is a big deal,” Kevin Stefanski said in December. “With (Newsome), he can cover on the outside, he has the speed, he has the length, he has the ability to blitz and he has the ability to fill the run, so his versatility is a big part of what we do on defense.”

However, it appears clear that Newsome wants to play a more traditional role as a starting cornerback, opposite of Ward. Schwartz will likely take that into consideration when piecing together the new-look defense, although he believes the key to the unit being successful is accountability — something that wasn’t always present last year, particularly in the secondary.

“The secret sauce is getting guys playing together and that accountability that goes into it,” Schwartz said in his introductory press conference. “I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players the most accountable. And if you start from that position, then everything else is gravy.”

Browns Looking For John Johnson Replacement

The Browns will be looking to fill a hole in their secondary for next season after announcing their plan to cut veteran safety John Johnson III. The move will not be officiall until March 15, when the new league year begins.

“First thought is gratitude when it comes to what he’s done on the field and in the locker room for us,” Berry said from the combine. “We did — after looking at the roster and thinking about where we want to be in 2023 — thought it would be the best move for the organization to part ways. But that doesn’t minimize what John was able to do while he was with our team.”

The Browns still have two solid safeties in Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr., although most have functioned primarily in the strong safety spot. Bengals impending free agent Jessie Bates III has been a name frequently linked to the Browns this offseason, although he won’t come cheap as one of the best available free-agent defenders.