NFC Contender Eyeing Trade for Browns CB Greg Newsome

The Detroit Lions are looking to pounce on a potential trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.

The Browns let teams know during the combine that they’re open to trade talks surrounding their cornerbacks, per Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post.

“Multiple GMs said the Cleveland Browns made it clear they are open to dealing one of their top cornerbacks as they try to balance salaries after years of heavy spending,” La Canfora said.

The Lions are a team that has shown interest in potentially landing Newsome, per Jeff Risdon of The Lions Wire.

“Very strong indications the Browns are looking to make a move with Newsome,” Risdon tweeted on Friday, March 8. “Also very strong indications the Lions have at least picked up the phone to talk about it.”

Newsome is one of three starting-caliber cornerbacks the Browns have on their roster. Denzel Ward — one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league — and Martin Emerson Jr. are the other two. If the Browns are looking to deal one of them, Newsome would seem like the logical choice.

When all three are healthy, Newsome plays primarily in the slot. Emerson — who is still on his rookie deal — has become more important to the Browns’ defense.

Browns Weighing Decision on Greg Newsome’s Fifth-Year Option

Newsome is heading into his fourth season with the Browns. The former first-round pick has started 39 games over three seasons and has two interceptions to his name.

The Browns will face a decision this offseason on picking up Newsome’s fifth-year option, which will be worth just over $13 million fully guaranteed. If he’s dealt to the Lions, the Browns could escape that cap hit. It’s unknown what kind of value Cleveland could get in return. Risdon proposed a hypothetical deal that would send a third and fourth-round pick to Cleveland for Newsome.

The Lions and Browns have done business recently. Cleveland sent wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit ahead of the trade deadline last season. The Browns got a sixth-round pick in return.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Happy With Jim Schwartz

Newsome is coming off a year where he notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2). But that’s not to say everything was smooth for Newsome. He had some rough outings, including against the Houston Texans in the postseason. Newsome finished that contest with a miserable PFF grade of 29.4.

“You always have to learn from things like this,” Newsome said on January 14. “We’re definitely going to come into next season with another chip on our shoulder, and I think we did a good job this season, but we didn’t show up in the biggest game. So I think we’re going to learn from this moment and it’s only going to help us in the future.”

Newsome previously complained about his role in the defense, leading to some offseason trade rumors. That was before Jim Schwartz took over the unit. Newsome sounded pleased with his role with Schwartz calling the shots.

“We played a lot more man. So that’s my comfort zone. I think coach Schwartz did an unbelievable job in just putting me in positions to succeed, getting around the football a lot more this season,” Newsome said after the season wrapped up. “Opportunities to play outside, opportunities to play inside, opportunities to blitz to get in the run fit. So, I think Coach Schwartz is an unbelievable coach. I think he’s the best defensive coordinator to just cater to the guy’s talents, and I feel like he did a great job with me this season.”