Proposed Trade Sends Browns CB Greg Newsome to NFC Powerhouse

Greg Newsome has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and the Cleveland Browns could decide to deal the former first-round pick after the draft.

Newsome was mentioned among eight players who could be either traded or cut following the NFL Draft by Bleacher Report. Newsome carries value and isn’t a cut candidate but could be an interesting trade asset for the Browns.

“If the Browns are willing to move Newsome, he could be an attractive target for playoff-caliber teams post-draft,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on April 11. “The San Francisco 49ers could be interested given their win-now window. So could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who traded Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions in the offseason.”

Newsome notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season. But that’s not to say everything was smooth for Newsome. He had some rough outings, including against the Houston Texans in a Wild Card loss. Newsome finished with a miserable PFF grade of 29.4.

Browns Respond to Greg Newsome Trade Rumors

The Browns do not appear game to trade Newsome. Browns GM Andrew Berry attempted to shut down rumors that the former first-rounder could be on the move this offseason.

“I can’t help what players come up in trading rumors,” Berry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We have that every year, but we’re pleased with Greg, anticipate him continuing to play a big role for us.”

It’s not the first time Newsome’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors. Two seasons ago, he expressed some frustration about playing primarily inside. He pushed back against it prior to last season, generating some trade buzz. However, he has settled in under Jim Schwartz.

“I think Coach (Jim) Schwarz did an unbelievable job and just put me in positions to succeed, just getting around the football a lot more this season,” Newsome said on January 17. “Opportunities to play outside, opportunities to play inside, opportunities to blitz, to get in the run fit.”