Proposed Trade Sends Browns CB Greg Newsome to NFC Powerhouse

Greg Newsome has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and the Cleveland Browns could decide to deal the former first-round pick after the draft.
Newsome was mentioned among eight players who could be either traded or cut following the NFL Draft by Bleacher Report. Newsome carries value and isn’t a cut candidate but could be an interesting trade asset for the Browns.
“If the Browns are willing to move Newsome, he could be an attractive target for playoff-caliber teams post-draft,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on April 11. “The San Francisco 49ers could be interested given their win-now window. So could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who traded Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions in the offseason.”
Newsome notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season. But that’s not to say everything was smooth for Newsome. He had some rough outings, including against the Houston Texans in a Wild Card loss. Newsome finished with a miserable PFF grade of 29.4.
Browns Respond to Greg Newsome Trade Rumors
The Browns do not appear game to trade Newsome. Browns GM Andrew Berry attempted to shut down rumors that the former first-rounder could be on the move this offseason.
“I can’t help what players come up in trading rumors,” Berry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We have that every year, but we’re pleased with Greg, anticipate him continuing to play a big role for us.”
It’s not the first time Newsome’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors. Two seasons ago, he expressed some frustration about playing primarily inside. He pushed back against it prior to last season, generating some trade buzz. However, he has settled in under Jim Schwartz.
“I think Coach (Jim) Schwarz did an unbelievable job and just put me in positions to succeed, just getting around the football a lot more this season,” Newsome said on January 17. “Opportunities to play outside, opportunities to play inside, opportunities to blitz, to get in the run fit.”
Browns Still Deciding on Greg Newsome’s Fifth-Year Option
The Browns are still deciding whether to pick Newsome’s fifth-year option, which will be worth $13.38 million for the 2025 season. They have until May 2 to decide. Picking up Newsome’s option likely wouldn’t deter any suitors. The cost is relativley low for a potential starting cornerback.
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns will pick up Newsome’s option to keep their star CB trio intact.
“The Browns are expected to pick that up by the May 2 deadline,” Cabot wrote on April 7. “The Browns subscribe to the notion that you can never have too many good cornerbacks, and they have four in Denzel Ward, Newsome, Martin Emerson Jr. and [Cameron] Mitchell. In 2023, Newsome tied with Ward as the 42nd-best cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Emerson was 63rd.”
The Browns’ defense gave up just 270.2 yards per game last season — the best mark in the NFL. Cleveland worked in free agency to bring back most of that unit, which included re-signing pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith.