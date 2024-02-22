Trade Proposal Nets Browns Elite Edge Rusher From Eagles for Minimal Draft Haul

The Cleveland Browns defense is probably going to have to replace Za’Darius Smith this offseason, and one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers is seeking a new home.

Tim McManus of ESPN reported on February 11 that the Philadelphia Eagles granted outside linebacker Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade. While Reddick soon after publicly denied that he was seeking a trade, the rest of his comments indicated clearly that he is open to a new home willing and able to pay him his market value.

On Wednesday, February 21, Cory Kinnan of USA Today’s Browns Wire floated a trade proposal in which Cleveland sends a package of a couple of Day-3 picks to the Eagles in exchange for a player they can’t afford to keep.

Reddick wants a new deal and the Eagles cannot afford it. They are looking to trade him as a result. Given his age and the need for a new deal, a Reddick swap could be in the same territory as the Smith, [Amari] Cooper range in terms of draft capital it would take to acquire him. Oh, and Berry has a great relationship with the Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman. The one question, however, is whether or not the Browns feel like Reddick has the prowess to play opposite Myles Garrett on every down and not as just a designated pass rusher. If they don’t, then a trade-and-extension is not in the cards for the Browns here.

Cleveland sent the Minnesota Vikings two fifth-round picks for Smith, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder. The Browns sent the Dallas Cowboys two fifth-round selections and a sixth-round swap for Cooper.

Haason Reddick Among NFL’s Best Pass-Rushers Over Past 4 Seasons

Reddick has been a high-level edge rusher, bordering on elite, for the last four years.

The former first-round pick (No. 13 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017) posted 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020 and 11 sacks for the Carolina Panthers the following year. He put up 16 sacks during his first season with the Eagles in 2022 and also led the NFL with five forced fumbles. Reddick recorded 11 sacks again last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Philadelphia signed Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract ahead of the 2022 campaign. Spotrac projects the 29-year-old’s market value at $15.8 million annually over a new three-year deal.

Browns Should Pair Myles Garrett With Another Elite Edge Defender Like Haason Reddick

The Browns have the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in Garrett and should at least attempt to pair him with another elite-level pass-rusher like Reddick.

Smith was solid in his role alongside Garrett in 2023, tallying six sacks. The Browns also have Ogbo Okoronkwo, whom the team signed to a three-year deal ahead of last season, in its pass-rush rotation.

That said, if Smith isn’t back with the team in 2024, Cleveland needs to find a player who can take advantage of all the attention Garrett draws on the other side of the line. Garrett was near the top of the NFL in double-teams last season and still nearly led the league in pass-rush win rate.

An elite quarterback disruptor like Reddick is an ideal fit alongside him to capitalize on favorable one-on-one matchups, assuming he can also hang tough against the run and be essentially an every-down player. Advanced analytics from Pro Football Focus indicate that Reddick is a solid run defender, though not great. He played 74% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps in each of the past two years.