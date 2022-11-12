Browns Fan-Favorite Defender Announces He’s Been Cut With Tweet

Isaac Rochell has been waived by the Cleveland Browns, which the defensive end announced on his social media.

The move was part of a flurry of moves by the Browns, who are coming out of the bye week for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Cleveland also activated running back Jerome Ford from injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry II to the active roster from the practice squad.

Rochell was waived to make room and he tweeted shortly before the team officially announced the transaction.

“I’ve been released by the Browns,” Rochelle tweeted on Saturday morning. Rochelle was playfully asked for a source by a commenter and he responded “me.”

It’s the second time Rochell has been released by the Browns, with the team also parting ways with him shortly after final cuts to make room for quarterback Kellen Mond. He later re-signed with the practice squad and spent some time on the active roster after injuries to both starting ends, Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

Rochelle has notched 11 tackles this season. In all, he has collected 104 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception over his six seasons in the NFL.

Promising Rookie RB Ford Returns to Active Roster

Ford will be available for the Browns for the first time since October 4, when he suffered an ankle injury, landing him on injured reserve for a month. He’ll be another face in the Browns stacked backfield, which includes Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson is unlikely to be active with Ford back on the active roster. Early in the season, Ford was slotted in as the third running back on game days and was the primary kickoff return man for the team, returning six kicks for a total of 145 yards.

Along with Perry and Ford, the Browns also elevated linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. and tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

Forristall with be the third tight end on the roster behind Harrison Bryant and Pharoah Brown, with starter David Njoku still battling an ankle injury.

Forristall was originally signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and he has appeared in five career games.

Myles Garrett Feeling Strong Coming Out of Bye

The bye week came at a good time for the Browns, who were dealing with a bevy of injuries at key positions. All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett missed just a single game after a scary car crash but was still dealing with a few issues — specifically with his shoulder. He feels like the time off helped him get right for the second half of the year.

“It did me some good. Feeling better. Feeling stronger. It is feeling like a little bit more security around my shoulder and being able to use it a little bit more,” Garrett said.

Every game from here on out is basically a must-win for the 3-5 Browns, who are looking to stay in playoff contention with the return of Deshaun Watson on the horizon. Watson can return to practice with the team next week and will return to the field on December 4 against the Texans.