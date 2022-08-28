Browns Send Message on Benching Jacoby Brissett for Surging Backup

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback situation is still very much a work in progress but don’t expect to see Joshua Dobbs leaping Jacoby Brissett on the. depth chart, despite his stellar preseason.

Dobbs has been a standout during the preseason, stepping up when his number has been called. He has completed 35 of 53 attempts over three preseason games, notching 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also has collected 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Brissett saw his first action of the preseason on Saturday, turning in an uneven performance — albeit without a chunk of the starters. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 109 yards and an interception.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: ‘Jacoby is Our Starter’

While Dobbs has certainly made the case that he should be the primary backup to Brissett for the first 11 games of the season, his play hasn’t swayed Kevin Stefanski to think he can take on the starting gig over Brissett.

“Jacoby is our starter but I am proud of Josh Dobbs. He has done a really nice job,” Stefanski said on Saturday when asked about the possibility of Dobbs being considered to start. “He is somebody who has worked very, very hard form the beginning when he walked in the door with us in the spring and through now. He plays well in these games. He is a very, very accountable teammate. Very pleased with Josh Dobbs.”

Stefanski does feel that if Dobbs’ number is called — because of injury or otherwise — he’s capable.

“That is the part of the backup quarterback. That is where you have to be ready to play and you have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice and sometimes not without any reps and those type of things,” Stefanski said. “Josh is a very smart player. He has done a real nice job in this camp.”

Stefanski Would Have Liked to See More From Brissett

With Deshaun Watson out for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns are in a bit of a pinch. They signed Brissett this offseason with the intention that he could start some games but he didn’t exactly inspire confidence with his lone preseason showing.

“Obviously, we would have wanted to move the ball more consistently as an offense early,” Stefanski said. I thought Jacoby saw it very clearly in terms of coverage and did a nice job operating in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, on the sideline and those type of things.”

Brissett has served as a backup to some high-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and most recently Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. But he also carries some starting experience of his own, with 37 starts to his name and a record of 14-23 in those games. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

With the start of the season quickly approaching, the Browns’ options to upgrade the quarterback position are limited. The best option available is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains on the trade block and has been rumored as a target of the Browns multiple times this offseason.