Brissett Speaks Out on NFL’s Suspension of Watson

Getty ImagesQuarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, flanked by general manager Andrew Berry (left) and head coach Kevin Stefanski (right).

As for the ultimate support of Watson as Cleveland’s starter, nothing has changed. That will remain true whether Brissett takes the reins, Garoppolo is brought in to do so, or some other quarterback ends up receiving the majority of snaps under center.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made that fact clear in an official statement released after Watson’s suspension, which has drawn heavy criticism over the last 24 hours.

Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision.

We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.

Robinson pointed out in her ruling that Watson specifically lacked public remorse for any of his actions, which contributed to her decision.

Brissett, too, came out in Watson’s corner on Tuesday, saying that he did not read Robinson’s decision and has no plans to do so.

“I feel that is Deshaun’s business,” Brissett said, “and I would like to stay out of that.”