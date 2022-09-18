Browns’ Brissett Sounds Off on Injury, Status vs Steelers on Short Week

The Cleveland Browns added injury to insult on Sunday, announcing two issues with key players on both sides of the football after blowing a 13-point lead late in the fourth quarter to the New York Jets.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was the first to hit the deck, suffering a non-contact ankle injury early in the game. Then, with a little more than four minutes left to play in the final stanza, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked by Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson, suffering an ankle injury of his own.

Brissett was slow to rise and was visibly limping following the play. However, the QB made his way back onto the field for the next drive. It ultimately did not matter, as the Browns squandered a two-score lead with less than two minutes to play, falling to 1-1 on the year.

Cleveland’s quarterback spoke with reporters following the collapse, addressing the severity of his injury as the Browns prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday on the heels of a short week.

“For sure, I will be fine,” Brissett said when asked if he would be ready to go against Pittsburgh on September 22.

He added that while there was pain in the ankle upon his return to the field, that return itself was never in question.

Clowney’s Ankle Injury Appears More Serious Than Brissett’s

While Brissett said flatly he will start under center against the Steelers, Clowney’s status is more up in the air. The edge rusher also sported a limp after his injury, though he struggled to the medical tent before ultimately making his way back to the locker room.

Clowney’s initial designation was questionable to return, but he was ultimately ruled out. He was later seen leaving the Browns’ facilities in a walking boot, per Camryn Justice of WEWS.

Myles Garrett, Clowney’s pass rushing partner, spoke to his absence following the defensive meltdown that led to the Browns snatching defeat from the clutches of victory.

“He’s a tenacious rusher and plays the run very well. Missing his presence is huge,” Garrett told the media after the game. “They saw that and attacked us a little different. I can switch sides, but they don’t have to worry about us both screaming off the edges.”

Garrett Calls Out Browns’ Fans Following Improbable Loss

That wasn’t all Garrett had to say following Sunday’s game. The All Pro pass rusher took responsibility for the loss, as it was the defense and special teams primarily responsible for the collapse.

“That’s tough. We let up on defense. We let up as a team in the 11th hour,” he said. “If anyone’s gonna point fingers, I’m pointing them at myself, knowing I could’ve done better. I think every man in that locker room should [point the finger at themselves], coaches included.”

However, Garrett also made a curious choice to call out Browns fans who booed the team after its improbable defeat late against the Jets.

“The more disappointing thing was the booing at the end. It was not the most optimal ending to have,” Garrett continued. “These guys are still putting their asses on the line and playing as hard as they can, and they should be respected as such. It’s two games and we have plenty more to play.”