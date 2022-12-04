Browns Unlikely to Keep Veteran QB on Roster Beyond This Season

Jacoby Brissett stepped up for the Cleveland Browns during some turbulent times but it’s unlikely the veteran QB sticks around with the team next season.

Brissett exceeded expectations in many ways despite the Browns’ 4-7 record during his time as the starter. He accounted for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions but also established himself as one of the key leaders in the locker room.

“I love Jacoby. He is a hell of a teammate, one of the best teammates I have ever had,” Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said after Brissett’s final start. “He is all about the team and his players. You can’t ask for a better teammate out of anyone in the league.”

While the Browns would love to keep Brissett around to be the primary backup to Watson next season, it appears unlikely, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“He’ll undoubtedly draw some starting offers in the offseason, and that’s what he wants,” Cabot said in her latest Q&A column. “Even this season, there are five or six teams for whom Brissett would represent a significant upgrade at quarterback. It’s actually surprising that more teams weren’t on the scent last offseason when the Browns signed him to a one-year deal worth $4.65 million in March to be Deshaun Watson’s backup.”

The Browns have been willing to splurge on backups during the Kevin Stefanski-Andrew Berry era, with Case Keenum signing a lucrative backup deal to sit behind Baker Mayfield previously. But with Watson commanding a large chunk of money on his fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract, they might have to settle for a less established backup.

Brissett Mum on Future After Final Start

Brissett was asked about the possibility of returning to the Browns and did not want to answer the question.

“I can’t answer that question,” Brissett said on November 23. “No disrespect, I am not answering that question.”

He has been clear that a starting role is what he desires and that clearly won’t be in Cleveland as long as Watson is around.

“I’m a starting quarterback in this league, I can confidently say that,” Brissett told Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “Hopefully, a team turns on the tape and they watch and they see that. But, I mean, that’s the future, and I can’t think about that right now. I just gotta be where I’m at right now.”

Watson Gets Lukewarm Reception in Houston for Debut

Watson returned to the field for the first time following his 11-game suspension on Sunday against his former team in the Houston Texans and the reception was lukewarm. It wasn’t as bad as his preseason snaps in Jacksonville but there was a chorus of boos around the stadium as the Browns offense took its first snaps with Watson under center.

Watson wasn’t expecting a warm reception on the road but was just trying to stay locked in on his first start.

“My main focus is locked in on the game plan, trying to execute and make sure that I am keeping the standard the standard for the Cleveland Browns so we can try to win,” Watson said leading up to the game.

Watson’s first few series couldn’t have gone worse. He tossed an interception in the end zone, Anthony Schwartz fumbled on a catch and run, and the Texans were able to register a safety to take a 5-0 second-quarter lead.