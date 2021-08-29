Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Called Out for Matchup Comments

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney found himself in the crosshairs of some criticism following comments about offensive guards being unathletic and loving the matchup.

Clowney made the comments late in the week when asked about sliding inside and matching up on offensive guards.

“We love that matchup,” Clowney said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “We feel like they’re the unathletic guys. That guard position, they’re not real athletes down there. So they’re just physical and maulers. But we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys, and hopefully, we get some wins.

“You’ve got to think different [on the interior]. Everything happens very, very fast down there. Those guys are much bigger down there. So, yes, your whole mindset has got to change in how you attack the quarterback, how you attack the guys down there.”

Former NFL offensive guard Geoff Schwartz did not take too kindly to those comments, clapping back at Clowney with a tweet.

“I’m glad you love that matchup because guards love matching up with someone who is averaging 1.5 sacks over his last two seasons,” Schwartz wrote. “Mutual feeling of love.”

Clowney Finally Feeling Healthy With Browns

Schwartz has a point, although Clowney’s lack of production has been because of lack of health, not skill. Clowney has missed 29 games in his career, including 12 his rookie season after having microfracture knee surgery. He admitted earlier this offseason that he’s never been healthy during his time in the NFL. Despite that, he’s made a trio of Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

The Browns are hoping a healthy version of Clowney combined with the presence of Myles Garrett will yield some big results.

“He’s very hard to block, so when it comes to game plans, I definitely feel like we need to move him some because he’s a little bit lighter,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said of Clowney. “When it comes to rushing the passer with the guys we have up front, we can move him around and we can create one-on-one matchups with whoever we want. I’m happy to have that in my arsenal. It will be on display at some point.”

#Browns DC Joe Woods said Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t get enough credit for his play in the run game. pic.twitter.com/gRns61HAJZ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 26, 2021

Browns Boosted by Return of Takk McKinley

While Clowney and Garrett will hold down the starting spots but it’s former first-round pick Takkarist McKinley who is expected to play a key role in the rotation as a backup. McKinley missed almost the entire month of August for personal reasons but recently returned to practice.

“It is very nice to see him out here. We have been worried about him. He is part of the group we got and came in with us. We have been communicating with him, starting to get to know him just as well,” Clowney said. “He just has not been here and been dealing with his own issues, but that is between him and whatever he got going on. We are here for him. That is all I can tell him.”

McKinley collected 13 of his 17.5 career sacks in his first two years in the league. He dealt with injuries last season, but like Clowney, the Browns are banking on him getting healthy.

