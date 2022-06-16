Browns Star Defender Sends Clear Message on Deshaun Watson

Jadeveon Clowney is happy to be a member of the Cleveland Browns, which is in large part because Deshaun Watson is now the quarterback.

After weighing his options, Clowney decided to return to Cleveland on a 1-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million. While he enjoyed playing alongside Myles Garrett on the Browns defensive line during a resurgent season, what truly swayed him was Watson landing in Cleveland.

“I talked to him a few times before he signed and after he signed. We stayed in touch during the whole little thing about coming here. If he comes or if I come, what is going to happen? I told him if he goes [to Cleveland], then I will follow him over here,” Clowney told reporters on Thursday, June 16. “I thought I played well here last year, and I feel like I can get better and pick off from what I did last year. Then my boy came here, (QB) Deshaun (Watson).”

Clowney and Watson were teammates in Houston previously and he obviously made quite the impression on the powerful pass-rusher. However, it’s still to be determined whether or not they’ll be able to suit up together.

The Browns are awaiting the league decision on a possible suspension for Watson, who is facing 24 active civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Thursday that the NFLPA is bracing for “unprecedented” punishment for the QB, which they plan to fight.

Clowney Eager to See What Browns Defense Can Do

Clowney notched nine sacks last season with the Browns, good for second on the team behind Garrett. He also did a lot of things that didn’t show up in the box score and was highly effective as a run-stopper. He missed just two games — one with an elbow issue and the other due to COVID-19 — establishing himself as a consistent, reliable starter in the NFL once again.

Playing opposite an all-world talent like Garrett is obviously a big plus for Clowney, getting to capitalize on the attention he draws on the other side.

“Me and him do some good things together. We got along well,” Clowney said. “We played well together. We fed off of each other. Come here and do the same thing again this year, even better because that was our first year, we did not know each other like that and we got a good thing going from last year. Try to keep going this year.”

Having a competent threat on the other end helps Garrett, too. He racked up a franchise single-season record of 16 sacks last season.

Browns Wrap Up Mandatory Minicamp With Final Message

The Browns wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday and players will now head out on summer vacation before coming back for training camp in late July. Head coach Kevin Stefanski left his team with one final message.

“No. 1 is to be safe. As a coach, you hate when your team is traveling all into the globe and you want everybody to be safe – you want them to have fun, like I mentioned you want them to charge the battery but definitely be safe and make great decisions when they are away from here,” Stefanski said on Thursday. “Then they have to come back in the best shape of their lives. That is kind of what you have to do every time you are getting ready to start training camp.”

While the Browns are away from the facility, there will be some key developments the team will be keeping an eye on, premier among those being Watson’s suspension and where Baker Mayfield will eventually end up.