Browns QB Jameis Winston Sends Strong Message on Baker Mayfield

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston recently revealed he is a big fan of Baker Mayfield.

Winston and Mayfield have swapped spots since being taken No. 1 overall in their particular draft classes. Winston was the top overall selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 and spent five seasons as the starter. The Browns took Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft but his time in Cleveland ended unceremoniously in 2022 after the team traded for Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield is now the starter in Tampa Bay and inked a three-year, $100 million contract with the Bucs this offseason. Winston is in Cleveland to back up Watson after spending some time with the New Orleans Saints.

Winston has been keeping tabs on Mayfield and said on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend” that he’s a big fan of the former Heisman winner. It stems from Winston being a fan of Oklahoma, where Mayfield played his college football.

“He is a beast, man,” Winston told Von. “There are so many stories like that, man. So many stories. You hear about people pushing through. You will come out on the other side.”

Since being let go by the Browns, Mayfield has overcome some adversity. He bounced around with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before getting his shot with the Bucs. After winning the starting job in training camp he stepped up in a big way. Mayfield passed for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He posted a quarterback rating of 94.6 and helped Tampa Bay capture a postseason win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jameis Winston Recently Met Up With Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Unlike Mayfield, Winston is not in line to start games next season. He’s made himself valuable as a veteran backup, which the Browns identified in free agency and pounced on the chance to bring him aboard.

“I think every year you have to look at your roster, look at the team, and make decisions that you think are right for the football team,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on March 25. “We’re really excited about Jameis. He’s a talented football player. I’m excited about his fit with what we’re doing, but that was really the crux of it.”

Winston has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie. He’s spent the last four seasons with the Saints, mostly as a backup, starting 10 games over that span.

Winston recently met up with Watson in Los Angeles, which the Browns posted to their social media.

“Look who linked up,” the team posted with a photo of Watson and Winston together smiling.

Browns QB Jameis Winston Wants to be Starter Again

Cleveland is the latest stop for Winston and likely won’t be his last. Winston has plans to be a starter again in the NFL, although he understands his role with the Browns.

“The most important thing, I believe, is the relationship between me and Deshaun is in a place where it will continue to grow and flourish. And I just admire him as a person and definitely as a football player,” Winston said. “I look forward to allowing him to lean on me for anything that he needs and also encouraging him and providing him with different resources that he probably hasn’t gotten for people that have been in the same room as him … just serving him and this team, the best way that I can.”

The Browns worked hard this offseason to add solid depth to their quarterback room. Tyler Huntley, a former Baltimore Ravens quarterback, will join Winston. He brings with him some starting experience and will compete for a backup role.

Second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also be in the mix. The former fifth-round pick had an interesting rookie season. Thompson-Robinson was among the five different quarterbacks the Browns started last season. He went 3-1 in those starts, passing for 440 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions.