Browns Release Key Starter in Surprise Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns are releasing punter Jamie Gillan, opting to stick with veteran Dustin Colquitt.

The release of Gillan was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gillan has missed the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with Colquitt coming in as what was thought to be his short-term replacement. When Gillan cleared the protocols on Wednesday, he was swiftly released.

A surprise: The #Browns are waiving punter Jamie Gillan, per source. “The Scottish Hammer” was an all-rookie team pick in 2019 and hadn’t missed a game in three seasons before landing on the COVID list recently. Now, an intriguing name on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2021

Gillan struggled to find his footing this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in most major categories. He won the job as an undrafted rookie 2019, beating out veteran incumbent Britton Colquitt — Dustin’s brother. However, “The Scottish Hammer” did not start his year off on the best foot, failing to flip the field with his kicks and making a couple of costly mistakes in big spots.

Gillan somewhat recovered from the slow start, averaging 43.9 yards per punt — still the worst number of his career. He’s landed just 15 punts inside of the 20-yard line.

Browns Made Clear They Weren’t Happy With Gillan





Analytics Show Browns Jamie Gillan is NFL's Worst Punter – Sports 4 CLE, 10/13/21 Dave Bacon and Jeff Phelps respond to where Browns' punter Jamie Gillan ranks on punter EPA (Expected Points Added) so far in 2021. Watch Sports 4 CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com. 2021-10-13T22:06:29Z

The lasting memory for Browns fans this year was a dropped catch on a punt against the Chiefs in Week 1 that really shifted the momentum of the game late, opening the door for Patrick Mahomes and Co. to get the win.

“I just dropped it. A massive mistake. I cost that game,” Gillan explained on September 17. “The whole point of our position is to be a weapon and to help out the team, and obviously, there I did not. Things happen, right? That has not changed my outlook in practice, my personality or anything. I am still this happy go lucky, likes a plant or two person. Just had a fun week, and to be honest with you, I am really happy this happened Week 1 – trying to find the silver lining in every cloud. It made it kind of like a reset button. I can’t punt the ball without catching it so I better catch it next time.”

There had been times this season where the Browns hinted at wanting to make a change and even worked out punter JK Scott earlier this year. Amid his struggles, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski sent a clear message to Gillan earlier in the year.

“Obviously, we want to punt better – that is no surprise,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday, October 11. “He needs to be better, and he knows that.”

Dustin Colquitt Has Been Solid for Browns

The Falcons waived Colquitt, which worked out in the Browns favor, quickly swooping him up on short notice with Gillan testing positive for COVID-19.

He’s the brother of Britton Colquitt, who punted for the Browns from 2016-18. More importantly, the 39-year-old brought a wealth of experience to the table, with a pair of Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl to his name. Colquitt became available this week when he was released by the Falcons. He punted 23 times in six games for a career-high 47.7 average while in Atlanta.