Former Browns Star Hints at Betrayal With Cryptic Tweet

Jarvis Landry has a new home with the New Orleans Saints but the former Cleveland Browns pass-catcher appeared to hint at some betrayal through a cryptic tweet.

Landry published a photo with no caption of a scene from the Godfather II where Michael Corleone tells his brother, Fredo, that he knows he betrayed him.

“I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart. You broke my heart,” Michael Corleone says in the scene.

Some saw it as a shot at the Browns, who Landry broke up with this offseason.

“Gotta be about the browns overpaying Njoku…” one commenter wrote.

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason, a move that saved the team $15 million on the salary cap. While they would have loved to keep him on board, it just didn’t make sense monetarily for where the team was at the time.

The Browns more recently inked tight end David Njoku to a top-five tight end deal. His extension came in at four years and worth $56.75 million. Perhaps Landry seeing his former teammate get paid big rubbed him the wrong way.

Others thought it could mean that Odell Beckham Jr. — his former Browns teammate and best friend — betrayed him.

“OBJ not going to the saints confirmed,” another commenter tweeted. Beckham remains a free agent after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams following an ugly breakup with the Browns.

Landry knew the cryptic message would inspire interesting speculation but still was intrigued by the results.

“The internet funny,” Landry tweeted.

Landry Heads Home to Play With Saints

Landry injured his knee early on last season, which was the first significant injury of his career. He played in just 12 games, notching career-low totals of just 570 yards and two touchdowns as a result.

Landry sounded off on the narrative behind his down season in a series of tweets this offseason.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise,’’ he said in a series of tweets posted to his account on Tuesday morning. “Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it. … Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted.”

Landry signed just a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Saints, which takes him back to his home state, where he also played his college ball.

“It’s full circle,” Landry said while being introduced. “It’s a blessing to be back. As a kid you always grew up wishing to play for the New Orleans Saints, play for the LSU Tigers, and I can say I accomplished both, being a hometown kid.”

Landry’s Return to Browns Was Rumored Heavily

There was plenty of smoke around the idea that Landry could return to the Browns but at a lower salary.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Landry’s agent Roosevelt Barnes told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

Things between the Browns and Landry appeared to end amicably. General manager Andrew Berry credited Landry with helping turnaround the franchise following a trade to Cleveland in 2018.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Berry said in a statement following the transaction. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

The Browns could still make a move for a veteran receiver but appear ready to roll with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, rookie David Bell and speedster Anthony Schwartz. Return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. and Ja’Marcus Bradley could also get into the mix in the passing game.