Browns WR Jarvis Landry Says Odell Beckham Will ‘Blow Minds’

Jarvis Landry is setting the bar high when it comes to the return of his good buddy and Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in October, the latest setback to his time with the Browns. However, the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher has been working hard in preparation for his return, which Landry says will blow people away.

Beckham participated in Landry’s charity softball event on Saturday, prompting the comments.

“Man, he looked amazing,” Landry told reporters, per ESPN. “I can’t wait for you guys to see him. I can’t wait for him to get back out there. He’s in fantastic shape and he’s ready to go. He’s only what, 6½ months [beyond surgery], and he’s already doing some things that will blow your mind away.”

Beckham and Landry recently joined some of their Browns teammates in Texas for a workout with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Landry was not surprised to see Beckham was ahead of schedule.

“He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it, then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing — what he does with one hand,” Landry said. “You sit back and you’re like, ‘Wait. He’s even better than he was last year.'”

Other Reports Have Said Odell Beckham is Looking Sharp

Prior to his latest injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing score as the Browns and Kevin Stefanski looked to utilize his explosive ability in a variety of ways.

While the injury is a major setback in his career, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Beckham is looking like his old self during training in Arizona.

“I’m told that from those who worked out with him at the EXOS facility in Arizona recently that he looked like his normal self. I talked to a veteran player who was there who said ‘he’s doing his normal one-handed catch, cuts and runs, looks great,'” Fowler reported, adding that Beckham is expected for mandatory minicamp this week, per Yahoo Sports.

Beckham’s various Instagram highlight videos have also been evidence of that.

Beckham spent 2019 — his first year in Cleveland — banged up as well, needing offseason core surgery and relentless rehab to get back to full strength. He collected 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, failing to meet the wild expectations that came when he was dealt to the Browns from the Giants.

Browns Shake Off Odell Beckham Trade Talk

Trade talks have become a theme when it comes to Beckham, regardless of the time of year or if they are realistic or not. Beckham has been linked to the Buccaneers and Cardinals, among other teams this offseason. However, the Browns have been fairly adamant that they expect Beckham back next season.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell — Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of last season. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Many of the rumors are a result of the polarizing figure Beckham is and the salary he’s paid. Next season, Beckham will carry a $15.75 million cap hit for the Browns — the highest on the team.

