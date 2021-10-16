Browns Make Final Call on Star Receiver’s Status vs. Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns will not be activating Jarvis Landry before Saturday’s deadline, meaning he’ll be out against the Cardinals on Sunday.

There were hopes Landry could play after puttin in some work during Friday’s practice after being designated for return from IR. However, he’ll miss his fourth game with a knee injury.

The Browns have a short week coming up, playing on Thursday. Activating Landry now gives him some time to get into rhythm for that contest after being inactive for a month.

“Medically, I am not sure where he is. Hope so,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday. “Can’t wait to get him back whenever that is because he is a big part of our offense and a huge leader for us.”

The games missed were the first missed game of Landry’s career due to injury. He missed one contest last year but it was due to COVID-19. He had six catches for 80 yards before going down with the injury.

Browns Make Flurry of Roster Moves

The Browns signed Alex Taylor to the active roster amid injuries to both starting tackles, Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

The Browns officially announced the move on Saturday, also elevating DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to the active roster. In addition, the team waived tight end Connor Davis from injured reserve.

Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds is out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad. He spent four weeks on the Bears’ practice squad this season before joining the Browns’ practice squad on October 12.

Wills and Conklin have not practiced this week and are questionable for Sunday’s game against the undefeated Cardinals. Wills has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, while Conklin is sidelined with a knee issue. Blake Hance will like see a larger role if one or both are out. Hance played last week and was responsible for blocking Joey Bosa.

“I think the key to offensive line play overall is playing with confidence,” Hance said. “If you play scared, it is very evident, and guys will take advantage of that. No matter who you are or who you are going against, if you do not come out play fast, physical and confident, it is going to be pretty evident on tape. That is the only way you can play.”

Kareem Hunt Ready to Cary Load With Nick Chubb Out

Landry will not be the only Browns star missing on the offensive side of the ball. Clevelnd will also be without their workhorse back Nick Chubb, who is out with a calf injury.

Luckily for the Browns, they have a stellar backup in Kareem Hunt who is ready to pick up some extra carries in Chubb’s absence.

“Never want to see a guy like Nick go down,” Hunt said. “Definitely what he means to this team is crazy. We have a lot of good backs in this RB room. I feel like we should be able to hold it down until he gets back.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup against the unbeaten Cardinal, per Odds Shark.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star Russell Westbrook’s Fan Confrontation Goes Viral