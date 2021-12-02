Browns Veteran Pass-Catcher Eyed as Trade Chip

The Cleveland Browns have some rebuilding to do this offseason, which could come with some familiar faces, like Jarvis Landry, being on the move.

Landry is due to make more than $16 million next season but has not produced like a top-tier wide receiver. While he’s coming off a 100-yard game against the Ravens, that was the first time he eclipsed triple digits in nearly a year. He’s done it just one each of the last two seasons, which may not be completely his fault, but is evidence the Browns aren’t getting the bang for their buck with needs at other positions and contract extensions coming up for key players.

Landry was listed by Bleacher Report among the best trade pieces for next season, joining a list that included Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandin Cooks and Russell Wilson. Here’s what they had to say about the Browns veteran.

Though he could be an outright cap casualty, expect the Browns to first try trading Landry. In a league regularly starved for reliable pass-catchers, the 29-year-old should draw plenty of interest if made available. Don’t be shocked if Cleveland moves Landry early in free agency and looks to continue reloading at receiver in the draft.

The article has the Browns fetching a third-round pick in return for Landry, who just turned 29.

Landry Expressed Frustration With Role in the Browns Offense

It hasn’t been an easy year to be a member of the Browns offense, which has struggled to get on track, especially through the air. Landry has been banged up and fairly quiet about his role. However, he did express some frustration last month about his role in the offense.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told reporters. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. I’m battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Quarterback play has been a major topic of discussion in Cleveland, with Baker Mayfield gutting through multiple injuries.

“He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us,” Landry said of Mayfield. “As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Landry also admitted that the release of Odell Beckham Jr., with who he was supposed to lead the Browns to a Super Bowl, also stung.

“It definitely was something that hurt,” Landry said. “It stung. It still does.”

Browns Have Invested in Young Receivers





Play



Andrew Berry: "Adversity is universally important for growth" Andrew Berry addresses the media on December 1st, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-12-01T18:14:37Z

The Browns offensive system isn’t the most friendly for star wide receivers and the team has invested in young pieces like Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz who can get the job done without a massive price tag.

“Donovan, he has probably come along more quickly than I would have anticipated when we drafted him, and that is a credit to him,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “In terms of his next steps, obviously, he has a really great opportunity in front of him. I think part of it is he has probably been a little bit of stop and start this year from the injury side of things, but he obviously has and will continue to play major role in the passing game for us this year. It is an incredible opportunity for him to continue to make plays and ultimately help us win games.”

That could expedite Landry’s exit from Cleveland this offseason, if the team can find any takers and get fair value back. Berry has been very timid to make trades if he doesn’t feel like it’s the best move for the franchise.