Browns Offensive Lineman Calls Out Fans With Social Media Post

There were boos birds out on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills was not too happy about it following his team’s 24-22 victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wills clapped back at fans on social media after the game, reposting a message that read: “Pro athletes should go to regular jobs and boo the f–k out of them. Like ‘booooo you bagging groceries slow as f–k you f—ing bum!'”

ESPN reporter Jake Trotter was in the stadium for the game and tweeted out that there were boos after the Browns first series. The Browns revved things up the rest of the half, building a 24-3 lead, but they could be heard again late in the second half with the Browns nearly letting the game slip away.

We are 1 minute into the game and #Browns fans are already booing — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 12, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski credited the Ravens for fighting back in the second half, especially without form MVP Lamar Jackson on the field. Jackson left the game in the first half with an ankle injury,

“It is a good team. It is a good team. They are well-coached,” Stefanski told reporters after the game. “They have great players. I would have to look at it to give you a real good answer, but ultimately, we got the ball there and we did not sustain drives certainly on offense in the second half like we needed to. We went on some long drives in the game, but there in that second half, we just did not do it a couple of times.”

Baker Mayfield Was Upset Over Booing Previously

This isn’t the first time this season that the Browns have heard boos at home. During a 13-10 win against the Lions, fans let the offense hear it after a poor day, despite the win.

The Browns were double-digit favorites for the matchup but did not perform like they were. Mayfield tossed a pair of interactions and the Lions were still within striking distance late. Mayfield ended up leaving without doing his mandatory media availability and it was generally a very tense situation. When he did speak to the media, he sent a message to those fans raining down the boos.

“Those are probably the same fans that won’t be quiet while we’re on offense and trying to operate, so don’t really care,” Mayfield told reporters.

There was nothing but cheers in the stadium at the end of the first half when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stripped Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley of the ball, picked it up himself and scored the first touchdown of his career. Not only that, but the sack gave him the franchise record for a single season.

“I knew I was going to make a play. I saw JD (DE Jadeveon Clowney) bobbling it, and I was getting ready to block,” Garrett said of his big play. “The ball was on the ground and nobody was going for it so I will take it.”

Mayfield felt bad for anyone who even thought about tackling Garrett.

“That is a scary, scary large man with the ball in his hands,” Mayfield said. “It was great play by him, and obviously, they played extremely well today.”

The Browns are now firmly in the running for the AFC North crown at 7-6 and have to build some momentum.