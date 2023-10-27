Browns RB Jerome Ford Breaks Silence About Latest Injury

The Cleveland Browns were expecting Jerome Ford to miss some time but there’s a chance the team will have their feature back on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ford suffered a low grade, high ankle sprain against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The original injury timeline had Ford missing 1-2 weeks. However, he was back on the field for practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable.

Ford spoke on his chances of suiting up but even if he’s unable to, he’ll be there cheering on his guys.

“I’ll help the team no matter what it is,” Ford said on Friday, October 27. “If I’m able to play and I’m out there on the field or as moral support, giving out water, making sure everyone has what they need.”

Ford took over the lead back duties when Nick Chubb was lost for the season in Week 2 to a knee injury. He leads the team in carries (78) and yards (344). He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot, ankle) are all questionable to face the Seahawks.

Kareem Hunt Ready for Larger Role

Ford having a chance to go for the road matchup against the Seahawks was a surprising development, per Schefter.

“Browns’ RB Jerome Ford ‘surprised’ the organization with how he ran Thursday, despite his sprained ankle, per source. After testing Ford during today’s practice, the Browns are listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game due to his sprained ankle,” Schefter tweeted on Friday.

Browns’ RB Jerome Ford “surprised” the organization with how he ran Thursday, despite his sprained ankle, per source. After testing Ford during today’s practice, the Browns are listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game due to his sprained ankle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski sounded less bullish about Ford being able to suit up.

“I saw a limited player,” Stefanski said of Ford. “I mean with all these guys that are working through injuries, we’ll make determinations. We’ll watch the tape, make determinations on how they look in 48 hours and then see where it lands.”

If Ford is unable to go, the chunk of the running back duties will fall on veteran Kareem Hunt. He’s been battling through a thigh injury but will be ready to roll for Sunday and is embracing the idea of a larger workload.

“I’m ready for any challenge, man,” Hunt said. “And that’s what type of person I am, what type of player I am.”

Cleveland signed Hunt on September 20 and have been easing him back into action. He’s received double-digit carries in each of his previous two games. He has 3 touchdowns over that span, including a clutch fourth-down carry on the goal line in Week 7 against the Colts.

The Browns have done their due dillgence in case Ford is unable to play. Cleveland signed Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad this week.

Deshaun Watson Officially Ruled Out for Browns

The Browns announced earlier in the week that quarterback Deshaun Watson would sit out against the Seahawks. He’s still nursing his shoulder back to full health. After missing two games, Watson started against the Colts but exited in the first quarter after taking a hard hit.

“All I can really do is control what I can control,” Watson told reporters on Wednesday, October 26. “That right now is just rehabbing, trying to come back as strong as possible as soon as I possibly can. That’s all I can really do right now.”

With Watson out, PJ Walker will draw the start at quarterback. He is completing just 50 percent of his passes. Walker has recorded 370 yards and three interceptions.