Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Sends Message on Deshaun Watson

Jerry Jeudy is happy to feel “wanted” by the Cleveland Browns and has lots of good things to say about his new quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns officially announced their trade with the Denver Broncos for Jeudy on Wednesday, March 13. Cleveland sent fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft to Denver in exchange for the former first-round pick.

Watson celebrated the move on social media and has already reached out to Jeudy.

“I think we can complement each other real well,” Jeudy said in a release. “Deshaun is a smart, accurate quarterback that knows where to put the ball for receivers to make plays, and it’s going to be exciting. I’ve been watching Deshaun since he was at Clemson, so watching him play and actually being able to play with, it’s going to be exciting.”

Jeduy has never broken the 1,000-yard mark but has been close a few times. Over four seasons he has collected 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy Feels ‘Wanted’ by Browns

The Browns have been eyeing Jeudy for some time. But the price was right this time around and Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry pulled the trigger on a deal.

“I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago,” Jeudy said. “To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It’s surreal. I feel like I’m wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I’ll fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I’ve been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at ‘Bama. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Jeudy hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing yet in his career. But he’s entering a contract season and feels good about the change of scenery.

“I just want this chapter to be better than before,” he said. “So a great opportunity here to be part of a winning program.”

Amari Cooper a Role Model for Jerry Jeudy

A bonus of the trade is that Jeudy has a tight relationship with current Browns No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. Both went to Alabama and Jeudy modeled his game after Cooper.

“It means a lot (to play with him),” Jeudy said. “I’ll be having my moments like ‘I’m about to play with Coop’ because I’ve been I’ve been watching him for so long. I don’t (know) how many hours I’ve been putting in watching him, so being able to just be in the same locker room to learn from him, it’s going to be exciting.”