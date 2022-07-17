Browns Dubbed Top Destination for $137 Million Quarterback

Baker Mayfield might be gone but the quarterback rumors have remained for the Cleveland Browns as they await a ruling from the NFL on Deshaun Watson.

The Browns made the move for Watson this offseason with the understanding that the three-time Pro Bowler could miss time. But three months after the trade, Cleveland is still awaiting the league’s decision on a suspension, leaving their starting QB situation in limbo.

The NFL has argued for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. That would leave the Browns with veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett as their starter under center, which isn’t ideal for a roster built to win now.

If the Browns are faced with that situation, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus could see the team making a run at 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains on the trade block without many suitors. Here’s what Kyed had to say about the possibly of “Jimmy G” landing with the Browns:

Depending on what happens with Deshaun Watson, the most logical destination for Jimmy Garoppolo could be the Cleveland Browns. I’ve written about it before, but if Watson is suspended a full season, then his contract will toll, and it would become at least more reasonable for Cleveland to acquire another quarterback who will give them a chance to be more competitive than if Jacoby Brissett starts in 2022. If Watson isn’t suspended, or if the Browns don’t want to go through the rigmarole of trading Case Keenum and Baker Mayfield, signing Brissett and trading for Watson and Garoppolo in one offseason (understandable), then Garoppolo isn’t left with a ton of suitors.

Browns’ Interest in Garoppolo Has Been Disputed

As Kyed points out, there are reasons why Garoppolo to the Browns makes sense. An important piece is that the Browns are one of the few teams that could fit him in thanks to their nearly $48.5 million in cap space.

Garoppolo — who is coming off shoulder surgery — is owed just under $25 million for next season, although his contract is non-guaranteed. That means the 49ers could cut Garoppolo if a trade doesn’t materialize, although they’d rather get some kind of compensation in return.

While Cleveland continues to be circled as a possible suitor amid a slim trade market, not everyone is sold on the Browns being interested in Garoppolo.

“I don’t know that I would say Cleveland is a big suitor,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said July 12 on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes show. “I think they’re pretty comfortable with Jacoby Brissett. They got him as a bridge quarterback. They know they might need that sort of depth to make it work. They have Josh Dobbs too. … I don’t think they feel they have enough draft capital to really do anything like that. So we’ll see what kind of moves they might make.”

Browns Likely to Add Another QB if Watson’s Ban is Lengthy

The Browns inked Brissett to a deal shortly after sending former backup Case Keenum to Buffalo. He has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over his NFL career and is 14-23 as a starter.

Behind Brissett on the depth chart sits Joshua Dobbs, who has completed just 10-of-17 career pass attempts for 45 yards and one interception. The worse-case situation for the Browns would be Brissett going down with an injury while Watson is still out and having to run out an unproven passer.

Cabot believes the Browns will be in the market for a stronger option to backup Brissett if Watson is out an extended period of time.

“With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision sooner than later so they can plan accordingly. If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett,” Cabot wrote on July 16.

That being said, this late in the offseason, it’s slim pickings when it comes to free agents quarterbacks. And it’s only logical that the Browns would wait for the Watson saga to unfold before making any moves.