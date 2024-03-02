Browns Get Bad News on Re-Signing QB Joe Flacco

If the Cleveland Browns want to bring back Joe Flacco next season, they’ll have to fend off some competition.

Flacco is set to hit free agency after a successful stint with the Browns. Flacco was signed by the Browns on November 20 and went 4-1 in his regular season starts. He passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Flacco, who recently turned 39 years old, proved he has more left in the tank and other teams are taking notice.

Among the teams expected to show interest in Flacco are the New England Patriots, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is now in the same position with the Patriots and has a relationship with Flacco.

“I’m hearing the Patriots are interested in possibly signing Flacco as a bridge starter to help mentor a rookie quarterback if they select one at No. 3 overall, such as North Carolina’s Drake Maye,” Cabot said on February 29. “Former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — now in that role in New England — is helping to lead the charge on the quarterback search, and knows as well as anyone that Flacco has plenty left in the tank even though he turned 39 on Jan. 16.”

As noted by Cabot, the Patriots are eyeing a potential franchise quarterback with their No. 3 overall pick. Mac Jones — the No. 15 overall pick in 2021 — has one year left on his rookie contract. He is likely out as the starter in New England.

Browns Open to Joe Flacco Returning

The Browns will get Deshaun Watson back next season but would still welcome Flacco back as the No. 2 on the depth chart. Cleveland learned the value of having a veteran backup waiting in the wings last season.

The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season with Watson dealing with two separate shoulder injuries. That included PJ Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jeff Driskel and Flacco.

Flacco would not get the chance to start in Cleveland but the Browns would value having him around. Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomed the idea of bringing Flacco back next season.

“We’d absolutely love to have Joe back,” Berry said on January 22. “He’s a good quarterback, but I guess, maybe a little bit similar to Jacoby last year, it depends, right? I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that on really kind of both sides of the aisle, but would have no problem having Joe back.”

The Browns could potentially sign Flacco to an extension before he hits free agency. However, Flacco is expected to test the waters and at least get a gauge for what he could get elsewhere.

Joe Flacco Wants Shot at Starting Role

Flacco isn’t getting any younger. The idea of sitting in a backup role is not overly enticing for the 39-year-old. That being said, Flacco has gushed about his time with the Browns and would be open to a return.

“I’m going to take my time as always, but it was one of the best experiences of my life,” Flacco told cleveland.com. “I love it there, so definitely want to (come back).”

If Flacco were not to return, the Browns are expected to pursue another veteran backup option. Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota are names that have been floated as potential options for the Browns this offseason.

After a stellar preseason, Thompson-Robinson performed admirably when his number was called during his rookie season. But the Browns clearly want to give him more time to develop being locked in as the No. 2 option