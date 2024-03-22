Joe Flacco Breaks Silence on Browns Opting for Jameis Winston as Backup QB

The Cleveland Browns‘ swift pivot away from Joe Flacco and toward Jameis Winston raised eyebrows across the NFL landscape, including Flacco’s himself.

Flacco ended up with the Indianapolis Colts, where he will serve as the backup QB to second-year starter Anthony Richardson. The team held Flacco’s introductory press conference in Indy on Friday, March 22, during which a reporter asked the QB if he was surprised he didn’t return to Cleveland after leading the team to the playoffs last season.

“Probably a little bit,” Flacco responded, per Joel Erickson the Indianapolis Star.

Joe Flacco Isn’t Unfamiliar With Abrupt Exits Like the One He Just Experienced From Cleveland

Flacco wasn’t bitter in his answer, just genuine, as Erickson pointed out in his X post.

“[Flacco] says he’s also been around the game long enough to understand and know that things change year to year,” Erickson wrote.

The developments involving Flacco in Cleveland this offseason were nothing new for the former Super Bowl MVP.

The Baltimore Ravens moved on quickly from Flacco after he suffered a hip injury during the 2018 campaign, which was also the rookie year of now two-time regular season MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson took over for Flacco, who never started another game in Baltimore and landed with the Denver Broncos the following season.

Flacco started eight games in Colorado in 2019 before the team decided to move on. The QB caught on with the New York Jets in 2020, where he remained as a backup and occasional starter for the next three years.

The Jets didn’t call ahead of last season, which left Flacco unemployed until the Browns came knocking in November following a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson. Injuries and poor play from the likes of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker led to Flacco’s opportunity in Cleveland, of which he took full advantage.

Flacco finished the season 4-1 and helped the Browns earn the No. 5 seed/top Wildcard spot in the AFC. He averaged north of 300 passing yards across six total starts for the franchise, including the team’s playoff drubbing at the hands of the Houston Texans.