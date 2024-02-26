Browns Get Bad News on Joe Flacco Re-Signing

Joe Flacco enjoyed his time with the Cleveland Browns but the veteran quarterback is expected to gauge the market before locking up a return.

Flacco signed with the Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury in November. He provided a spark for the Browns’ offense in the regular season, going 4-1 in his starts. He passed for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His play earned him Comeback Player of the Year honors and allowed the injury-plagued Browns to lock up their first playoff spot since 2020.

Flacco did not shine as brightly in the postseason. He tossed a pair of costly pick-sixes against the Houston Texans during a 45-14 Wild Card thumping.

The Browns will have an opportunity to bring Flacco back next season. The team could also try to sign him to an extension before free agency if both sides agree. But Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot expects Flacco to test the market before making a decision.

“I think Flacco will test the market to see if any teams were inspired by his 4-1 performance with the Browns, and also to set his price,” Cabot wrote in her latest Q&A column on February 25. “After getting a taste of starting again, he certainly doesn’t want to ride the bench if he can avoid it, especially at the age of 39. He knows this is his chance to utilize what’s left in the tank, and he won’t want to waste it. He’ll also see if a team is willing to pay the $8 million or so that Brissett got from the Commanders last season. If a chance to start doesn’t materialize, he’ll happily come back here.”

Joe Flacco Open to Return to Browns

Part of the issue with Flacco returning to the Browns is that he will not have a chance to start. Despite Flacco’s stellar showing last season, the Browns will roll with Watson — their $230 million quarterback. Watson is expected to be ready for training camp after shoulder surgery.

That being said, Flacco has established himself as a folk hero of sorts in Cleveland. And he’s gushed about his time with the Browns.

“How lucky was I to get on a team that was ready to make a run like that and to be around a bunch of great guys in the locker room,” Flacco said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “There was something special about being there and how people treated me. I felt a lot of love and my family did as well. … You could feel the excitement in the city. They are craving some playoff wins and a chance at that Super Bowl.”

If that starting opportunity does not manifest for Flacco, it appears that Cleveland would be at the top of his list.

“I’m open to be back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said. “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

Browns Believe Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson Can Co-Exist

Another potential hurdle in bringing back Flacco is the effect it could have on Watson. Since being traded to the Browns in 2022, Watson has appeared in just 12 games and his play has been uneven. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

If Watson struggles in his return, it could create a potential “QB controversy” in Cleveland. But Browns GM Andrew Berry does not see that happening.

“Zero considerations,” Berry said about the potential “polarity” around a decision to bring Flacco back. “Because of how both individuals are, it’s not a concern internally at all.”

The Browns are expected to carry three quarterbacks next season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will either function as the backup or No. 3 option, depending on how free agency shakes out for the Browns.