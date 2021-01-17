Former Browns Star Shades Team Prior to Chiefs Matchup

The Cleveland Browns and star cornerback Joe Haden did not part in the best of ways, but the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback still has lots of love for the Dawg Pound. The same can’t be said for the front office in Cleveland.

Prior to the Browns taking the field for a playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Haden — now with the Steelers — gave a shoutout to his former fanbase on Twitter.

“Chiefs Vs Browns! This is wild! I’m honestly Happy for the Browns fans! They Treated me like Gold in Cleveland. Can’t say the same about management…”

Chiefs Vs Browns! This is wild! I’m honestly Happy for the browns fans! They Treated me like Gold in CLeveland. Can’t say the same about management… — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 17, 2021

Haden played for the Browns from 2010-16 and was a fan favorite after being taken with the No. 7 overall pick out of Florida. He earned second-team All-Pro honors with the squad in 2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowl pick.

Joe Haden Has Good Memories of Cleveland

Haden played through some tough years in Cleveland but has reflected on his Browns tenure on multiple occasions.

“Every year I was here, I always felt like, ‘This is going to be their year. This is going to be the year,’ no matter who the quarterback was that we had starting,” Haden told reporters in June of last year. “We were like, ‘He’s good enough to be a professional quarterback. He can make it happen for us.’ But s— happens. So I’m not in any way upset, but I’m like, ‘Damn, if I was there, that sure would’ve been sweet.’”

In 2017, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers just hours after being released. He cited a want for team success and wanting to see the postseason is what drew him to the Steelers

”I just felt like once I was free, I wanted to have a chance to be able to play in some meaningful games, you know what I’m saying?,” Haden told WKYC after signing with the Steelers. “They don’t really miss the playoffs, so I’m like, I just wanted to be a part of something where I could play in the playoffs.”

Joe Haden’s Comments Nice Change of Pace From Steelers

Haden did not play in last week’s Wild Card game against the Browns, sitting out due to COVID-19. The Browns won 48-37, riding a 28-point first quarter to the victory.

There was plenty of trash talk leading up and after the game from the AFC North rivals, but the main statement that had the Browns fired up was from JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster said prior to the game. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool has also piled on this week, calling the Browns “classless.”

