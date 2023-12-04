Rams Safety John Johnson Rips Browns After Game-Changing INT

John Johnson III let the Cleveland Browns hear it after snatching a game-changing interception for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a 36-19 win.

Johnson picked off Browns quarterback Joe Flacco as he attempted to go down the field with the Browns down just 1-point. He returned the ball 42 yards to help set up a touchdown that pushed the Rams lead to 27-19.

After the game, Johnson had a message for the Browns, who released him this offseason.

“That get-back a mf !!!!” Johnson tweeted shortly after the score went final.

Johnson has appeared in 12 games with the Rams this season with three starts. The pick of Flacco was his first of the season.

Johnson was one of the first big free agent signings for general manager Andrew Berry in 2021. He signed a three-year deal worth $33.75 million. At the time, Johnson was the No. 3 paid strong safety in the league in terms of value.

Johnson previously played for the Rams before signing with the Browns. He was solid in Cleveland, notching 162 tackles and four interceptions over two seasons. However, he did not reach the heights he did with the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns moved on this offseason, signing Juan Thornhill and veteran Rodney McLeod.

John Johnson Felt in ‘Limbo’ With Browns

The Browns’ defense massively underperformed Johnson’s tenure in Cleveland, although it wasn’t entirely his fault. The Browns parted ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods this offseason and have been an elite unit under Jim Schwartz with many of the same key pieces. Johnson was looking forward to the matchup with his former team.

“I told somebody else it’s going to feel like practice a little bit,” Johnson said, “but we can actually go live, tackle them to ground. So it’ll be fun, but when I’m out there it’s a nameless, faceless opponent wearing orange colors.”

Johnson said he felt in “limbo” while with the Browns. He started 32 games in Cleveland.

“I felt like I stayed stagnant, if anything,” Johnson said. “I felt like I was just kind of in limbo. … I probably could have done some things differently, but the past is the past and I got another opportunity to prove who I am.”

Browns Not Committed to Joe Flacco as Starter

The Browns relied heavily on Flacco in his first start. The 38-year-old was 23-of-44 in the loss, notching 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Flacco was filling in for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was named the starter after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season. Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion against the Broncos and did not clear protocol in time to play against the Rams.

Flacco made some outstanding throws and looked in control of the offense. He also played the entire second half without the services of his top pass-catcher, Amari Cooper, who exited in the first half with a concussion.

It was a clear step up in play at the quarterback position — despite the interception. But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not commit to Flacco as the starter going forward.

“Had a good week of practice. Had a good feel for what we were doing,” Stefanski said after the game. “Felt like he operated well. Again, we’ll look at areas that we can get better.”

The Browns will look to end their two-game skid against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.