Browns Release Starter After Dramatic Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns did not make any deals at the trade deadline but did make a roster move, waiving fullback Johnny Stanton.

The Browns were thinking ahead with the move, with Andy Janovich — the original starter — eligible to come off injured reserve. The Browns designated him for return on Wednesday.

Non-OBJ developments: #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and FB Andy Janovich (hamstring, designated for return from IR) will return to practice today — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 3, 2021

Janovich appeared in the first five games this season with two starts and recorded one rushing touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on October 12.

Stanton will likely revert back to the practice squad unless he’s claimed on waivers by another team. He wasn’t a huge contributor by any means for the Browns but did step up when called upon. Stanton caught a touchdown pass in Week 7 against the Broncos.

Stanton is an interesting prospect and really as versatile as they come. He was a quarterback in college and at his pro day he showed off his skill set as an athlete, working out as a tight end, linebacker and even long snapper.

After spending some time with the Vikings and Eagles, Stanton seemed to find a home as a fullback in the Browns offense behind Janovich last year. During the preseason, Stanton played a bit of tight end for the Browns with guys banged up.

Browns Discussing Odell Beckham’s Future

The Browns could have another roster move in the works as they try to find a solution to the Odell Beckham Jr. situation that made the trade deadline dramatic. The Browns gave Beckham an excused absence from practice on Wednesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said general manager Andrew Berry is discussing the next steps with the disgruntled receiver.

So what do those next steps include? As of right now, the team is not looking to waive him and essentially let him win after Tuesday’s orchestrated social media push to get out of town, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

“Browns/OBJ may be able to reach some sort of financial resolution to end his time in Cleveland but as of now team not willing to waive him, and is willing to burn a 53-man roster spot just for him to stay away and excuse him indefinitely,” La Canfora reported. “That’s a new one for me. This isn’t over.”

Browns/OBJ may be able to reach some sort of financial resolution to end his time in Cleveland but as of now team not willing to waive him, and is willing to burn a 53-man roster spot just for him to stay away and excuse him indefinitely. Thats a new one for me. This isn't over — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 3, 2021

Beckham is owed just over $8 million for the remainder of this season. Cleveland can part ways with him after the season is over with no dead cap.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Practicing After Missing Time

While Beckham’s future is in question, the Browns got back second-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on Wednesday. It’s a good sign that he’ll be ready to go on Sunday against the Bengals after dealing with a groin injury. Peoples-Jones has 13 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns this season.

#Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones rejoins the wide receivers at practice today after being sidelined with a groin injury he sustained before the Broncos game. pic.twitter.com/xNtNIjWh4m — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 3, 2021

After scoring just 10 points a week ago, the Browns offense will look to get on track against the Bengals, who gave up 405 yards and three touchdowns through the air to Jets backup QB Mike White last week.