Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Delivers Strong Statement on Deshaun Watson

Joshua Dobbs has decided to return to the Cleveland Browns, furthering his partnership with Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs and Watson shared a quarterback room last season, although they never overlapped on the active roster during the regular season. Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett when Watson was suspended for the first 11 games. However, once Watson returned, Dobbs was released, which gave him an opportunity to find opportunities elsewhere.

But their relationship goes far beyond last year, dating back to their high school days in Georgia. While last year didn’t go as planned for Watson when it came to his play on the field, Dobbs is confident the three-time Pro Bowler can get back to his old ways.

“He works his butt off man. He works really hard at it. He cares about it. Obviously, we know it we all know the type of player that he’s been,” Dobbs said during an interview with ESPN Cleveland. “We’re both from Atlanta. Right down the street from each other. So we’ve grown up competing against each other and watching each other play. So I’m always I’ve always been a fan of him and his game. We’ve been friends for a long time I’ll be excited to see him get back to the player that we know he can be.”

Watson Looking for Improvement in Year 2

Browns QB Josh Dobbs Talks Return to Team, Playing With Deshuan Watson, Golf, and More New Browns backup QB called into 'The Really Big Show' today to talk to the guys about coming back to the Browns, his relationship with Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Haslam, his golf game, and much more. Follow ESPN Cleveland on: Twitter – @ESPNCleveland Instagram – @ESPNCleveland Listen to full episodes of 'The Really Big Show' on… 2023-03-21T16:52:14Z

Watson and Dobbs both had interesting seasons, albeit very different. Watson had to deal with some very visible rust after almost two years away from the game. He played the final six games for the Browns, with the team going 3-3.

Watson led the league in passing yards in 2020 and showed glimpses of that form but completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

“I said for myself, I wasn’t going to come in thinking that I am the best quarterback and I am just going to walk in and win the MVP. I knew that. I am a realist,” Watson said in his exit press conference. “I know the reality of this game. I know how hard it is to be able to perform consistently. Taking the time off and then stepping into a new situation, that was going to be tough to do. Not saying that I can’t do it and I wasn’t going to be able to do it, but as a realist, I knew that there were going to be some challenges and some ups and downs.”

Dobbs Always Staying Ready for Opportunity

Last season was a whirlwind for Dobbs, who had to compete for his spot on the Browns roster but quickly made an impression. In his preseason appearances, Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also showed off some impressive athletic ability, which makes him a strong candidate to back up Watson.

Joshua Dobbs, who starts tonight for the Titans, did this in the preseason when he was with the Browns:pic.twitter.com/7tv1g2e7N8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2022

After departing from the Browns, Dobbs spent a few weeks with the Lions before landing with the Titans. He ended up starting a pair of meaningful games to close out the year in Tennessee and played well in spite of the circumstances.

“No matter where you are on the depth chart, you always have to prepare as if you’re the starter. And that’s what I’ve always done,” Dobbs said of the experience. “And so I think I was able to show that last year with my preparation and to taking the opportunity of running with it during my time at Tennessee, especially coming in that late in the season. … You know, there’s a lot of variables in that situation. But you know, we’re a millisecond away from going into the playoffs on a controversial call.”

The other quarterback on the roster is Kellen Mond, although he’s more of a developmental prospect at this point for Cleveland.