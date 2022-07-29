Browns Reunite With Former Defensive Back

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back defensive back Jovante Moffatt, claiming him off waivers after he was let go by the New York Jets.

Moffatt spent the last two seasons with the Browns, suiting up for 16 games. He totaled 10 tackles on 55 snaps. In January, the 5-11, 213-pound safety signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets but he wasn’t long for New York. The Jets signed defensive back Luq Barcoo to take Moffatt’s spot on the roster.

As a former cornerback during his early college days, Moffatt is decent in coverage but isn’t scared to play in the box. He registered a solid tackling grade of 64.9 on Pro Football Focus, although his sample size was fairly limited.

On July 25, Moffatt appeared to hint that he knew a new team was in his future.

“I know for a fact whatever happens next, I’m ready for it…” Moffatt tweeted.

Luckily, he gets to go back to a familiar place in Cleveland, where he’ll join Grant Delpit, Johnson Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison on the depth chart. Richard LeCounte III and undrafted rookie D’Anthony Bell are also competing for roster spots.

Grant Delpit Turning Heads at Browns Camp

Moffatt adds some depth for the Browns but he’ll have a hard time finding reps with Delpit, Johnson and Harrison holding down the safety position. Delpit — a former second-round pick of the Browns — is entering his third season and has impressed his veteran teammates.

“He’s one of the best, period,” Johnson said of Delpit prior to practice on July 28. “He’s like a mixture of myself or Ronnie (Harrison Jr.). I feel like he could pretty much do everything. He can take the ball away. He’s explosive. He’s a good leader.”

Delpit notched 66 tackles last season, snagging one interception and three pass breakups in seven starts. It was an impressive showing for a player who was basically a rookie after losing his entire opening campaign due to a ruptured Achilles in training camp.

“For Grant, he was coming off of that injury. I think early on in the season, he was kind of feeling his way like, ‘Am I really back?’ I remember just watching the whole season just watching him and tracking him the whole season, you could see him get better and you could see the confidence,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said.

Johnson Says Vibe is ‘Different’ at Camp

The Browns had a busy offseason, finding themselves at the center of a lot of drama with their trade for Deshaun Watson and a dragged out divorce with Baker Mayfield. But Johnson has enjoyed himself through the first few days of camp and says things feel different this season.

“It is a lot different. The vibe is way better,” Johnson told reporters. “I do not know if it is just me, but I feel like everyone feels that same vibe. We have got a lot of guys back, and that continuity is huge, especially on defense. It is fun, and we are enjoying it. Can’t wait to get out there on the field.”

Johnson was one of the big gets in free agency last offseason for the Browns. He notched 61 tackles and three interceptions in his debut season in orange and brown.