Juan Thornhill Makes a Permanent Commitment to the Browns

Safety Juan Thornhill signed with the Cleveland Browns in March after playing with the Kansas City Chiefs for four seasons. His contract is a three-year, $21 million deal, and to go along with it, now he has permanently made a commitment to being “all in” with the Browns with his new tattoo.

Juan Thornhill Got a Tattoo of Brownie the Elf on His Arm

In a new Instagram post, Thornhill debuted his NFL tattoo. On Thornhill’s left arm is the NFL shield logo. On one side is a Chiefs arrowhead (you can just see the top of it in the photo) and on the other side is Brownie the Elf. The NFL logo also features the words “pick 63” at the bottom, in reference to Thornhill being the 63rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The caption on the Instagram photos simply reads, “ALL IN #dawgpound” with a dawg emoji and brown and orange blocks.

In the comments, fans are really excited about Thornhill’s new ink.

“That’s real if you got Brownie the Elf tatted. 💯,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “New favorite player. Tattoo is 🔥🔥.”

“Brings a tear to my eye #dawgpound,” wrote a third fan, and a fourth fan added, “You’re already a fan favorite.”

The ink appears to be brand-new, as evidenced by the fact that just a few weeks ago, Thornhill posted a series of photos of himself working out with the Browns at their facility and his left arm does not appear to have any ink on it.

Thornhill Said Browns Fans Have ‘Been Amazing’ Since He Signed

In his first press conference after signing with the Browns, Thornhill praised the fans for embracing him with open arms, which is definitely in line with how they are reacting to his new tattoo.

“The Browns fans have been amazing. They have been messaging me. They have been showing all of their support since the day that the announcement came out. I am super excited about it because I have heard many good things about the Dawg Pound. The fans out here are crazy, and that is what I love to be a part of. When I come out of that tunnel, I want the fans to jack me up and make me ready to run through a wall. That is what I hear about Cleveland, and I am excited,” said Thornhill.

He further praised the Browns team, saying that when he played against them, he remembers that they are a take-no-prisoners kind of team.

“I just remember [the Browns] being a team that was willing to run down your throat and punch you in the mouth early,” said Thornhill. “That just shows that they have the ability to get to the big game. I feel like I am the type of player that can add to the defense and help them get to where they want to go. I am excited to play and play next to [defensive end] Myles Garrett, [safety] Grant Delpit, and those guys because I have been watching a little bit of their film. I just feel like they are really good players and can help us win.”

He also said that his experience of winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs will hopefully help him be a leader in the Browns’ locker room.

“I have the experience winning two of them and being in three so I know what it feels like to be in that big game and I know what it takes to win. That is what I am going to bring with me. I am going to bring that energy, and I am going to bring it to my teammates, as well. If I see someone slacking, I am going to let them know that is not the way to go about it. Let’s pick it up so we can get to where we want to be,” said Thornhill.