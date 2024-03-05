Browns Trade for Potential Deshaun Watson Replacement Gains Momentum

The Cleveland Browns appear to be gaining momentum as a potential trade suitor for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears are hoping to trade Fields — the No. 11 pick in 2021 — ahead of the NFL Draft in April. Chicago possesses the No. 1 overall pick. USC’s Caleb Williams is the most likely candidate for that selection.

The Ringer’s Ben Solak believes the Browns are a contender for Fields.

“One landing spot for Fields that I haven’t seen mentioned much anywhere, but that I really like, is Cleveland. I don’t think the Browns have a good quarterback on the roster (see: all of Deshaun Watson’s film since he returned from suspension),” Solak said on Monday, March 4. “They would benefit from a low-risk, high-reward swing on the upside of Fields. If they find a starter in Fields, they can escape out of the back door of what is proving to be a catastrophically bad Watson contract.”

Watson has not looked like the Pro Bowl passer he once was with the Houston Texans. He has played in just 12 games since the 2022 blockbuster trade and is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

It’s not the first time the Browns have been linked to Fields this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Walder previously predicted that the Browns would make a bold move and trade for the Bears QB.

Justin Fields ‘Good Fit’ For Browns System

The problem for the Bears is that the trade market for Fields is not as robust as they would have hoped, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I don’t think the market for him is as robust as the Bears and he had thought,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, March 4. “They talked about hoping to move on from him if they’re comfortable with a quarterback in this draft by the start of free agency.

“I’ll be curious to see if they can get a deal done and in place by next Monday, or if they have to wait for some other quarterback moves to shake out before that can take place.”

The Browns are not actively looking to replace Watson. The team has expressed that they feel “good” about where their $230 million QB is at. But a cold trade market could open the door for Cleveland to take a gamble. Fields would be a high-level backup for Watson, or even push for a starting spot.

“We know that Cleveland is interested in mobile quarterbacks. (Josh Dobbs, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were all either in camp or starting games for them last season.)” Solak said. “We know that analytically minded general manager Andrew Berry should always be interested in high-upside gambles at the quarterback position. And we know that new OC Ken Dorsey has worked with a big-bodied, physical QB runner before in Buffalo with Josh Allen. The fit is good.

“If there isn’t a clear starting job available for Fields on the open market, I think the Browns are a good option for his career and for their future.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Set to Meet With Coaches

Watson will start throwing this month as the next step of his rehab. He’ll meet Dorsey for the first time and talk “big picture” with head coach Kevin Stefanski soon.

“He’s hitting all of his milestones. Ken and I are going to go out and see him and spend some time,” Stefanski said during the NFL Combine on February 28. “Not talk football, just catch up. Won’t see him throw, but just want to check in on him. But I text him almost every day, so he’s in a good place.”

Dorsey takes over for Alex Van Pelt as the Browns offensive coordinator. Van Pelt was a surprise firing this offseason but Stefanski thinks some fresh perspective will help the team and Watson.

“I think these are the really fun times for us as we put things back together,” Stefanski said. “As silly as it may sound, just changing maybe terminology or changing aiming points or changing a technique, those are all things that we’re looking at and trying to figure out what’s the best way to move forward.”

The Browns are interested in pursuing a veteran backup for Watson next season. Some names that have been mentioned include Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota. Another option would be Joe Flacco returning.