Baker Mayfield Smeared by Father of Browns Teammate

Kareem Hunt’s father took to social media to call out Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield following the team’s 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Yes, the father of another prominent member of the Browns was taking aim at the Browns quarterback just weeks after Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad made major waves by posting a video calling out Mayfield, playing a factor in his eventual release.

Here’s what Kareem Hunt Sr. had to say about Mayfield and the Browns’ putrid offensive performance:

“Now I’m getting people on my Facebook saying I’m being like obj Daddy and I’m not I’m stating facts on football and what we see he’s limping he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt they going to keep listening but if people don’t like what I’m saying unfriend me I’m not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain’t posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully,” Kareem Hunt Sr. wrote.

Kareem Hunt Sr., the father of #Browns RB Kareem Hunt on Facebook: pic.twitter.com/NuKcXRPuVg — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 29, 2021

Hunt, Browns Stuffed by Ravens Defense

Hunt finished with a team-high 20 rushing yards on seven carries against the Ravens, who stacked the box most of the night and dared the Browns to pass. Hunt was targeted once in the passing game but did not reel in a catch.

“I think they played how they play,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of the Ravens. “That’s certainly how they play. We just didn’t run it efficiently enough.”

Mayfield looked better against the Ravens but still had some throws go awry and is being visibly slowed by his multiple injuries, which include his shoulder, foot and groin. He finished the night 18 of 37 for 247 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception but the Ravens dropped a couple that looked like sure turnovers.

Kareem Hunt Not in For Final Drive Due to Injury

There were some questions about D’Ernest Johnson being the back in the game for the Browns final drive, which could have won Cleveland the game if they found the end zone. That’s usually is Hunt’s spot but Stefanski explained why he wasn’t in there in the waning moments of the loss.

“Two-minute drive, typically that’s Kareem,” Stefanski said. “He was tight, his leg was tight.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Kareem Hunt's "leg was tight" which is why he wasn't on the field for the final possession. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 29, 2021

It’s unknown how serious Hunt’s injury is. The matchup with the Ravens was his first action after missing five games with a calf injury. The Browns sounded optimistic heading into the matchup about how Hunt could help in the passing game.

“He gives great effort throughout. I would even tell you when he is one the sideline when he is cheering his teammates on,” Stefanski said during practice this week. “When he is on the field, he is a great pass pro, a threat coming out of the backfield to catch routes and can line up outside to catch routes, and we know what type of runner he is. He runs so hard and gains those extra yards, it feels like, with each one of his runs.”

The Browns now head into the bye week with lots of drama before seeing the Ravens once again.