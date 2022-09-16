Browns Make Final Call on Trading Star Running Back

The Cleveland Browns have made a definitive decision on their offensive backfield for the immediate future.

Both second-string running back Kareem Hunt and former third-string rusher D’Ernest Johnson have been the subjects of trade speculation in recent weeks. Hunt requested a trade near the beginning of August after expressing discontent with his contract situation. Johnson, meanwhile, was a healthy scratch in Week 1 as rookie RB and kick returner Jerome Ford supplanted him in the offensive and special teams hierarchies.

Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report wrote on Monday, September 12, that the Browns were open to dealing Johnson following the team’s Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Stainbrook added that the organization was not actively shopping the 2021 breakout back, but reported the team would be interested in a deal for the right return.

However, Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo offered updated reporting on Friday that suggests none of Cleveland’s running backs are going anywhere for the time being, even those not currently suiting up on Sundays.

Despite signing a one-year contract worth $2.43 million back on June 4, D’Ernest Johnson was a healthy scratch, leading some to speculate the Browns could be shopping him. However, multiple sources told Heavy that not only are the Browns not looking to trade Johnson, but Cleveland isn’t actively making calls on any of its running backs, either. It would make sense, especially as Cleveland navigates the next 10 games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, until Deshaun Watson is eligible to return from suspension, to lean heavily on the running game and its prolific collection of backs. Things can always change in an instant, but there’s no indication any trade involving Hunt, Nick Chubb, or Johnson is even being considered at this point.

Browns’ Rushing Attack Dominant in Season-Opening Victory

Lombardo’s logic is, more or less, unassailable after what Cleveland accomplished on the ground in their season-opening win over the Panthers.

The Browns tallied 217 rushing yards as a team. Chubb led the way with 141 yards on just 22 carries for a devastating average of 6.4 yards per rush. Hunt was no slouch either, putting up 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz contributed 20 yards on two rushing attempts, while Brissett tallied 10 yards on four runs Sunday.

The Browns ran the ball 39 times as opposed to 34 pass attempts, utilizing an offensive formula fans can expect to remain consistent until Watson has completed his 11-game suspension.

Cleveland’s running backs also contributed to the passing attack, as Hunt registered four receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. Brissett only attempted one pass to Chubb, which he caught for a gain of two yards.

Browns Also Intend to Stand Firm at Quarterback, at Least For Now

Trade rumors at the quarterback position have also been prevalent in Cleveland since the length of Watson’s suspension was announced. The primary candidate has always been San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo, both before and after he signed a new one-year deal in the Bay Area that brought his salary cap hit down significantly.

The Browns have been public about their desire to add another quality QB to the roster while Watson is out, even despite the stellar preseason performances of current backup Josh Dobbs. The front office, however, appears hesitant to spend any big money at the position despite having more than $37 million in cap space to work with.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic broke the situation down on Thursday.

The Browns know Brissett’s limitations, but they trust that his smarts, demeanor and experience can keep the offense upright. The pass game really isn’t going to scare anyone … but the truth is you’re going to get backup centers playing as extra tight ends, screen passes and the hope that Brissett can avoid sacks and huge mistakes the way he did last week.

The situation under center, and the Browns’ collective view of it, could change quickly — the same as Lombardo noted could happen in the running back room. The primary catalyst for such changes would most likely be losing.

Cleveland has a weak schedule through the first quarter of the season, hosting the New York Jets and backup QB Joe Flacco on Sunday and going on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. A home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers is sandwiched in between those two matchups.

After that, however, the competition gets considerably tougher. The Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their next seven games before Watson returns.

A run of losing could either push the Browns toward an upgrade at quarterback to salvage the season, or a choice to part ways with a running back and begin maneuvering for 2023.