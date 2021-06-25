Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sends Strong Message to Chiefs

A playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs still stings for the Cleveland Browns and Kareem Hunt, who maintains it was a game his squad should have won.

The Browns battled back in the postseason matchup, narrowly falling to the defending Super Bowl champs 22-17 after falling behind 19-3 at the half. With Patrick Mahomes injured, it was a Chad Henne fourth-down pass that broke the Browns’ heart.

The Browns don’t have to wait long for redemption, kicking off the season with a rematch against Kansas City. It’s an opportunity Hunt is looking forward to against his former team, especially considering his belief that the Browns should have won last time they saw the Chiefs.

“That’s a very good test,” Hunt told reporters at his football camp. “That’s a great team, a great program, and I can’t wait to play some of my old teammates and brothers. We’re excited. It’s a game we believe we should have won last year, and now we’ve got another chance to get back out there Week 1.”

Kareem Hunt Willing to Sack Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Hunt, an Ohio-native, wants nothing more than to win a Super Bowl with the Browns.

“It was tough last year,” Hunt said. “We didn’t win it. We went pretty far, but it wasn’t good enough. The end goal is automatically a Super Bowl. So even if we didn’t win the division but won the Super Bowl, I’m still OK with that — more than OK. … I don’t guarantee a Super Bowl or anything, but we all got one goal. Every NFL team, all 32 of us, got a goal, and that’s to win the Super Bowl. I know I want to win a Super Bowl, and I’m going to be working every day to win a Super Bowl.”

And Hunt made it very clear that he’ll do anything that’s asked of him to get the job done — even if that means hunting down Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“If they told me to go rush off the edge and sack Patrick Mahomes, I’m going to try to do that, too,” Hunt said. “It’s whatever they ask me to do. I just love the game of football. I’m a competitive person and always trying to win.”

Travis Kelce: Browns, Chiefs Are Neck And Neck

The Browns have earned the respect of the Chiefs, who have become a perennial contender. Kansas City currently has the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500, per Vegas Insider.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce expects the Browns to be in the mix again this season, saying the AFC North squad is “neck and neck” with them.

“I would say they’re definitely a contender, without a doubt,” Kelce told reporters when asked about the Browns, per ESPN. “It’s definitely there. Baker and the gang have upped the ante, made this team an unbelievable team and a team you have to prepare for and take serious. I think that moving forward without a doubt I can see a lot more playoff games between us.

“I think the Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck for sure.”

