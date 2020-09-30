Browns Star Running Back Misses Practice With Injury

The Cleveland Browns have been bitten hard by the injury bug this season, and the team revealed some more concerning injury news on Wednesday.

Running back Kareem Hunt missed practice with a groin injury, sitting out along with starting guard Joel Bitonio (back), starting corner Denzel Ward (groin), defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip) and linebacker Tae Davis (elbow).

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on players who will miss practice today, including Joel Bitonio, Kareem Hunt and Denzel Ward: We'll monitor those guys throughout the week — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) September 30, 2020

Hunt has become a key piece of the Browns offense, providing a chance of pace when Nick Chubb comes out of the game. He ranks 13th in the league with 204 rushing yards and 39 attempts with a touchdown. He also has eight catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

Kevin Stefanski: I Believe in Our Rushing Attack

Kevin Stefanski: "I believe in our run attack."Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media via Zoom on September 28, 2020. Kevin discusses defeating the Washington Football team gives updates on injuries. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2020-09-28T16:30:58Z

Hunt, a Cleveland-native, racked up 2,151 rushing yards and 833 receiving yards over his first two years in the league. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by Kansas City. The Browns signed him to a two-year, $13 million extension prior to the season.

The Browns have ridden their running back duo so far to a 2-1 record. Cleveland is third in the league in rushing yards per game at 170.3 and it’s clear that’s how they want to win games.

“I believe in our run attack. I believe in that line. I believe later in the game, those guys can lean on people, and then you saw Nick and Kareem make some plays,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It is just something that we felt confident in, and you can’t get discouraged knowing that you are going against some really good fronts in this league.”

Browns Sign RB Dontrell Hilliard to Active Roster

The Browns signed running back Dontrell Hillard from the practice squad on Wednesday, a move that could be insurance in case Hunt isn’t able to suit up Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and could also add another wrinkle to the return game.

Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Hilliard has appeared in 25 games with the Browns and recorded 13 carries for 49 yards with two touchdowns and 21 receptions for 197 yards. Hilliard played a key role last season as Hunt served an eight-game suspension.

Wide receiver and speedy return man JoJo Natson went down with a season-ending ACL tear this week, so the Browns could be looking to use Hilliard there. He has 28 kickoff returns for a 24.4 average and six punt returns for a 7.1 average while adding 13 career special teams tackles.

The Browns have other options in the return game. D’Ernest Johnson or rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are next up on the depth chart. Stefanski has been fairly secretive about how the Browns will fill Natson’s role. Hilliard gives them another option, but the team also hosted former Steelers wide receiver and return man Ryan Switzer this week.

