Browns GM Delivers Clear Message on Kareem Hunt Reunion

Kareem Hunt remains a free agent and a return to the Cleveland Browns is still in the realm of possibilities, per general manager Andrew Berry.

Berry addressed the media on Friday, April 21 in Berea, answering questions about the roster and breaking down the team’s mindset heading into the draft. A question came up about the running back room and the potential of bringing Hunt back.

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily shut the door on anything,” Berry said. “We’re not playing games until September, so we’ll remain open-minded to anything that can help the team.”

Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns but is coming off a disappointing campaign in orange and brown. He finished last season with 468 yards on 123 carries, with his overall effectiveness diminishing. Hunt’s per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and his opportunities tapered off towards the end of the year. He had more than five carries just once over the final five games.

Kareem Hunt Likely Humbled by Free Agent Market

#Browns Andrew Berry on if he’s slammed the door shut on Kareem Hunt returning, and if they’d draft a running back with one of their earlier picks pic.twitter.com/KlpMbm4xT5 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 21, 2023

Running back decline happens in a hurry, although Hunt should have some gas left in his tank. He’s 27 years old and has had a lighter-than-typical workload with the Browns due to his backfield partnership with Nick Chubb. That being said, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported this offseason that the Browns feel Hunt has lost a step.

“Hunt is 27. One theory in the NFL is running backs in their late 20s are in decline. That’s the view of Hunt,” Pluto wrote. “He’s not coming back to Cleveland.”

With Hunt, it could come down to price. He was embroiled in trade drama last season because he wanted a new deal prior to training camp, demanding to be moved. That didn’t happen and the Browns shut down his trade demand. Hunt is now seeing the harsh reality of his market value and could decide to return to Cleveland with a chance to prove himself on a cheap, short-term deal.

Browns Still Open to Drafting Running Back

The Browns have some pieces they like in the running back room behind Chubb, including second-year player Jerome Ford. He didn’t get a ton of work last season but the Browns are pleased with where he is at heading into a year where he’ll likely take on a larger role.

Ford was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati. He had just eight carries for 12 yards last season, per Pro Football Focus, but also returned kicks and is a capable pass-catcher.

“We like the room that we have. Nick leads it, we’re pleased with Jerome [Ford’s] progress. John Kelly, Nate McCrary, Demetric [Felton] taking reps,” Berry said. “We feel like we have a variety of skill sets. That wouldn’t exclude us from adding someone this coming weekend at that position. You just have to see how the board shakes out.”

The Browns’ offense as a whole will look different next season, with Cleveland set to be more pass-heavy in Year 2 of Deshaun Watson. Berry has left the door open on bringing in a rookie running back but it seems unlikely considering the team’s current depth and the presence of Chubb, who has proven he can carry the load solo if needed.