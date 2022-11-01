Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sounds Off on Trade Rumors After Beating Bengals

If Monday night’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals was Kareem Hunt’s final game with the Cleveland Browns, the hard-running back left an impression.

Hunt saw an increased role in the 32-13 win after notching 10 total touches the previous two weeks. He carried the ball 11 times for 42 hard-earned yards and caught four passes for 40 yards.

“I got opportunities to make plays and when I get a chance to make plays, I’m going to try to do the most with it,” Hunt said after the game.

Hunt has been embroiled in trade rumors this week with the Browns floundering at 2-5. A convincing win against the Bengals win might sway the Browns to keep Hunt around, but for right now, he’s just going with the flow.

“I mean, I’m down for whatever, man,” Hunt said after the win wearing a Joker mask. “I’m a football player and this is a business. So I’m ready to do whatever they decide with me. That’s either go somewhere else or here, anything it don’t matter. I love the game of football.”

Browns Mum on Potential Kareem Hunt Trade

Kevin Stefanski Postgame Press Conference vs. Bengals | Press Conferences Kevin Stefanski addresses the media after the 32-13 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. #PostgameHome #PressConference 2022-11-01T04:01:48Z

Hunt requested a trade prior to the start of the season, which the Browns swiftly rejected. The former Pro Bowler and rushing leader either wanted to either get paid with a long-term extension or land with a new team where he would have a larger role.

While it’s been reported that the Browns had a change of heart on trading Hunt, he said that he hasn’t had contact with the front office on potential trades.

“I have no idea, I have no idea. I don’t talk to them about that,” Hunt said. “Like I said, I just come in and work man. If something happens, I guess it happens. I’m always going to show up to work, they know that.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rarely gives insight into negotiations and he maintained that with his postgame comments.

“As you can imagine, I don’t get into those type of things,” Stefanski said. “I will tell you, Kareem had an unbelievable run today. He was dead to rights and jumped out of it — a huge first down. He fights like crazy. He is a great part of this team. These guys just whatever is in front of them they are fighting like crazy.”

Browns Shift Momentum With Convincing Win

The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory and shifted the momentum of their season, which was quickly slipping away. The offense made timely big plays propelled by the ground game and the defense — even with multiple key players missing — throttled the Bengals and Joe Burrow for most of the night.

“We really do put the blinders on. Whoever we play next is another big one. This is Monday Night Football, and to your point, it is a division opponent so obviously everybody is very excited for the matchup in front of our crowd, which by the way the crowd was outstanding tonight,” Stefanski said. “They really made a difference. The games themselves, we just know how every single game is its own season.”

The schedule doesn’t ease up for the Browns after their bye week, facing the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on the road for their next two, followed by a matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Awaiting on the other end of that three-game gauntlet is the return of QB Deshaun Watson and Cleveland is hoping to still be in contention.