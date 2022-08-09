Proposed Trade Swaps Disgruntled Browns RB For Upgrade at QB

The Cleveland Browns could solve two of their most pressing issues with a single move by swapping disgruntled running back Kareem Hunt for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — a move an established insider dubbed as an interesting proposition.

With their first preseason game on the horizon, the Browns still remain uncertain about their situation at quarterback, with the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league appears set on extending that ban, which could sideline Watson for the majority of the season, leaving Jacoby Brissett as the starter.

Hunt recently staged a “hold-in” at training camp and requested a trade, which was quickly shot down by the Browns. However, if a situation arose where the Browns were looking to make a move to upgrade their quarterback situation while Watson is out, Hunt could be used as an important bargaining chip in a potential deal, killing two birds with one stone.

In her recent Q&A column, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was floated the idea of swapping Hunt for Garoppolo. The long-time Browns insider gave some good insight on the potential deal:

“It’s an interesting proposition. If the Browns get to the point where they want to trade for Garoppolo rather than let him become a free agent, they could possibly consider swapping him for Hunt,” Cabot wrote on August 8. “But as of the weekend, the Browns were not looking to trade Hunt and believe he can be an integral part of their offense this season. Again, a lengthy Watson suspension could shake everything up.”

Browns Not ‘Clamoring’ to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

In the same column, Cabot noted the Browns aren’t “clamoring” to make a deal happen with Garoppolo, despite being one of the few teams who could make it work due to their remaining cap space. They could also wait for the 49ers to eventually cut Garoppolo — who comes with a $26.95 cap hit via trade. However, if he’s cut, Garoppolo would be free to sign with any team, which could significantly lower their chances of landing him.

The 49ers have been clear that Trey Lance is their starter and Garoppolo has been practicing away from the team after being cleared from offseason surgery.

Any potential move is contingent on what happens with Watson. While there’s no deadline for a decision on his future, the appeal is expected to be dealt with on an “expedited” basis.

In the meantime, the Browns are trying to minimize the many distractions as they prepare for the season.

“I would tell you, respectfully, we really do focus on what we can control. I understand that there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that is OK,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during an August 8 press conference. “This is a great game. I know our fans love this game and follow every step along the way. For us, we really are focused on trying to get better. We are not where we need to be, and we have a lot of work to do. That is what we are focusing on.”

Browns Have Expressed Confidence in Jacoby Brissett

Despite speculation about the quarterback position, the Browns have remained steady in their praise for Brissett, who was signed this offseason with the clear expectation that he could see time as the starter with a suspension looming for Watson.

“Jacoby, evaluating him before we brought him in here, I think everybody saw a decision-maker, a big athlete and a person who could make all the throws,” Stefanski said. “I think that was exciting. Then just being around him and being in the meeting rooms with him, I think his ability to lead and his ability to understand defenses, I have been very impressed.”

The 29-year-old Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his NFL career, which has seen him play for three different squads. He carries a 14-23 record as a starter in the NFL.

Despite the Browns’ backing of Brissett, it’d be hard to argue that Garoppolo wouldn’t be an upgrade. He has a 33-14 career record as a starter and would join a roster built to contend with a strong defense and stellar run game — with or without Hunt on the roster.