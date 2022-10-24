Browns Change Tune on Trading RB Kareem Hunt Amid Struggles

The Cleveland Browns sit at 2-5 and it’s shaping up that the team will be sellers at the trade deadline, particularly when it comes to running back Kareem Hunt.

The Browns will listen to trade offers for Hunt, per Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report.

Hunt is in the final year of a two-year extension he signed with the team in 2020. It will pay him $6.25 million if he plays all 17 games. He’s expressed a desire to stay with the Browns but also wants to get paid, which doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for the former NFL rushing leader.

“I hope I get paid,” Hunt told Cleveland.com in June. “So, you know, whatever they decide, they know I’m going to come out there and give it my all and I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win. … We’re trying to get there for sure. So I’ll see in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m just trying to go out there and show them I’m healthy, show them I’m ready to ball out for them as long as they want me to, so I’d love to [stay] here for a long time.”

Hunt asked for a trade during training camp but the Browns’ front office swiftly shot it down. But now with the team struggling, the Browns could cut ties with Hunt early and get a return for a player they will likely lose in free agency.

What makes it more realistic is that Hunt’s production has been very limited in the last two games, with just 10 touches in those contests. In all, he has 66 carries this season for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also caught 15 passes.

Hunt’s Trade Value is Uncertain

Running back trades usually don’t bring back a significant haul and teams will also consider that Hunt is in the final year of his contract. However, Hunt’s upside when given the lion’s share of work is well documented.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs and has more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career.

He’s dealt with injuries during his time with the Browns, most notably last season with calf and ankle issues, which limited him to eight games. Hunt notched 386 yards and five touchdowns, adding 22 receptions for 174 yards.

Hunt Has Had Good Relationship With Nick Chubb

The Browns have been among the leaders in rushing yards per game this season and currently rank third in the league at 163.6. Only the Giants and run-heavy Bears are better.

Hunt has very much taken a backseat to Nick Chubb, who currently leads the league in rushing with 740 yards on 126 carries. The Browns locked in Chubb with a three-year, $36.6 million extension last year.

The two have built a solid relationship in Cleveland and Chubb made it clear that he would like Hunt to stick around.

“He’s my best friend, on and off the field. He’s a great person to be around,” Chubb said during an appearance on NFL Network during camp. “I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here. I want to play with Kareem.”

Teams that could be interested in Hunt include the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams.