Browns Dubbed Landing Spot for $70 Million Pro Bowl D-Tackle

The Cleveland Browns had the best defense in the NFL in 2023 and have designs on repeating that performance again next season.

A big step for Cleveland’s defense was the bolstering of the defensive line, adding edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackle Shelby Harris in the offseason and turning a previous weakness into a strength. Both Smith and Harris are back in 2024 on new two-year contracts worth $23 million and $9 million, respectively.

The value is solid on both players, as each are predicted to start next season, according to ESPN’s layout of the team’s depth chart. Their contracts, and the relatively reasonable annual number of $25 million for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, should allow the Browns to pursue more depth across the front via trade or free agency this summer if they so choose.

One potential option may be defensive tackle Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers, who Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report dubbed a likely candidate for a cut or trade following the NFL draft later this month.

Kenny Clark Could Get Expensive Following Pro Bowl Year

Knox laid out his argument for the Packers moving on from Clark post-draft on April 11.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is a player to keep an eye on. While Clark won’t turn 29 until October, he’s been with the Packers since 2016 and is entering the final year of his current contract. With defensive tackle deals skyrocketing — Derrick Brown just got a four-year, $96 million extension from the Carolina Panthers — a third contract for Clark could be mighty expensive. The Packers might be able to find a trade partner for Clark if a team in need of defensive line help — like the Browns or Dallas Cowboys — misses out on that position in the draft. If Green Bay reloads enough along its defensive front, Clark could also become a cut candidate. The Packers could save $17 million in 2024 cap space by releasing Clark with a post-June 1 designation.