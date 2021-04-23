Browns Coach Addresses Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Incident

Baker Mayfield made headlines this offseason for saying he saw a UFO with his wife, Emily, after dinner in March.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback shared his thoughts on social media following the sighting in Texas.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner,” Mayfield wrote. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it. Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

While on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Stefanski was asked about his quarterback’s alleged encounter with aliens.

“I haven’t addressed that yet,” Stefanski said. “I’ll see if that comes up. I read that just as everyone else did. I wasn’t there, so I can’t tell you what happened.”

"We had a bunch of players who wanted to work." –#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told us what went right in 2020 and what he likes about his QB @bakermayfield:#NFL #NFLDraft @browns pic.twitter.com/Kv6bPrO4ow — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 22, 2021

Eisen poked fun a little more, joking that maybe Stefanski was supercharging his game plan by having the UFOs deliver it.

“That’s not a bad idea,” Stefanski said with a chuckle. “I’m always thinking of new ways to reach our players, so let me give it some thought.”

Stefanski Expects Mayfield to be More Comfortable

Kevin Stefanski "It's important everyone understands that we need to improve" | Cleveland BrownsHead Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media on April 20, 2021 and discussed the upcoming draft, the offseason program and the new additions to the roster from free agency. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-04-20T19:50:25Z

On a more serious note, Stefanski is looking forward to working with his quarterback for another season. Mayfield is coming off his best season as a pro and the Browns are weighing a long-term extension for the former No. 1 overall selection or instead picking up his fifth-year option, which would buy them a little more time.

After an inconsistent second NFL season — passing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions — Mayfield bounced back with 26 touchdown passes and just 8 interceptions.

It’s the first time in Mayfield’s career that he will have the same coach and offensive system for consecutive offseasons. Stefanski is hoping that helps him gain even greater understanding of the Browns offense.

“I hope it is significantly better. I hope as he starts to listen to the installs with AVP and you are hearing it for not the second time – he has heard these plays over and over again,” Stefanski said in his pre-draft press conference. “We have streamlined concepts, and we have tried to adjust what we do based on his strengths and our players’ strengths. I would hope he is much more comfortable from that perspective. That is what time allows you to do – time together.”

Stefanski Gives Update on WR Odell Beckham

What will help the Browns offense next season is the return of a hopefully healthy Odell Beckham Jr. The polarizing pass-catcher tore his ACL in October against the Bengals but should be ready to roll for the start of the regular season.

Stefanski gave an update on Beckham — as well as injured secondary members Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams — while speaking to reporters this week.

“He is progressing very well. He is trending in the right direction. Odell, Grant Delpit and Greedy (Williams), I think they are all on track. I do not know the exact date that is for all of those guys, but really like how they are progressing,” Stefanski said. “In particular, Greedy continues to get good news, and I am just so happy for the kid. He just battled his butt off in the rehab room for months and had a great attitude throughout. I am just really, really happy for him as he keeps getting better and better. He has a ways to go, but he is trending in the right direction.”

The Browns have their attention on the draft, which is being held in Cleveland this year. The Browns have nine picks in this year’s draft, including the No. 26 overall pick of the first round and a pair of picks in both the third and fourth rounds.

