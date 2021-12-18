Browns Fans Roast Raiders LB Wright in Twitter War Over Postponed Game

The NFL changed the rules and postponed multiple games this weekend to help franchises like the Cleveland Browns weather virus outbreaks that decimated their rosters over the last several days.

Multiple members of opposing teams took issue with the league’s moves, but perhaps none were as vocal as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright. His team had been slated to play the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, December 18 before the NFL pushed the game to Monday because more than 20 Browns team members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright took to Twitter Friday to air his grievances publicly.

“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA,” Wright tweeted. “If it was the other way around, I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”

Browns Fans Torch Wright for Seeking ‘Free Win’

Wright’s comments were met with derision from Browns Twitter on Friday, where the former Seattle Seahawks Pro-Bowler got lit up for what the Cleveland faithful believe was whining and seeking a victory he did not deserve.

One Browns fan referred to Wright as “soft,” calling the linebacker’s efforts to undermine the postponement “pathetic.” Wright shot back in a response.

“Check my track record pal,” Wright wrote. “I don’t entertain that soft word.”

Another Twitter user came after Wright, accusing him of looking for an “easy win.”

“In my 11 years I never wanted s*** easy,” Wright responded. “The hell you talking bout.”

Other Twitter accounts went even further, taking personal shots at both Wright and the Raiders team.

Many members of the Raiders organization had choice words of their own for the NFL after its decision to move the game back approximately 48 hours.

Raiders Sought Forfeit Rather Than Postponement

While Wright was adamant that he was not seeking a free win, his team was advocating with the league for precisely that.

Jeremy Fowler, NFL reporter with ESPN, took to Twitter Friday and explained the position the Raiders were taking in ongoing discussions with the NFL over what to do about the virus outbreak in Cleveland.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have been made aware that the league is discussing a potential scheduling change with the Browns game, per source,” Fowler wrote before the NFL officially decided to postpone the game. “Las Vegas has been fighting it, believing that protocols over the summer were clear that teams with outbreaks had to forfeit.”

Kevin Seifert, of ESPN, reiterated the league’s forfeit policy, which is three pronged. For a forfeit to be rendered, all three of the requirements Seifert listed must be met. Based on the criteria, the Browns and Raiders situation does not clear the bar for the league to call the game a forfeit.

After the play by Las Vegas to earn a forfeit fell short, Raiders owner Mark Davis asserted that changing the date of the contest turns the situation on its head and creates a competitive disadvantage for his team, which he asserted is fully vaccinated and has no members in virus protocol at the moment.

He shared his thoughts with Paul Gutierrez, of ESPN, who posted them online Friday.

Postponing the game by two days “…is a competitive disadvantage to the Raiders,” Davis said. “Health and safety is always No. 1, but it’s tough.”

The Raiders owner went on to claim that if the game is going to be pushed back, the venue in which it is played should be changed, as well.

“Maybe Cleveland should travel here,” Davis continued. “That would make it more fair.”

The NFL and the NFL Players Association disagreed with Wright, Davis and the rest of the Raiders, opting to keep the game in Cleveland and moving it to a new time slot — Monday, December 20 at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.