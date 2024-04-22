Browns Warned to Avoid Champion DT, One of ‘Strongest Players’ in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are used to the pressure that comes with having a minimal number of draft picks that don’t arrive until later rounds.

Such has been the Browns’ lot each of the past two Aprils after what appears to have been a disastrous trade for QB Deshaun Watson that sent six total picks in the top four rounds — including first-rounders in 2022, 23 and 24 — to the Houston Texans. Cleveland owes Houston one more first-rounder next week, as well as a fourth-rounder this year, before that trade tab is finally settled.

As such, there is pressure on the playoff-hopeful team to land a solid contributor with the 54th overall selection in the second round, its first choice of the 2024 draft. Cleveland could use another wide receiver or running back, while linebacker is also a thin position. However, the Browns’ most glaring need is arguably the defensive line, specifically at tackle.

Despite that, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on April 20 urged the Browns to avoid champion DT Kris Jenkins of Michigan should he fall to them at No. 54.

The Browns front office has an analytical bent, so it should understand the positional value that comes with finding a wide receiver, edge rusher or cornerback in the second round. Cleveland could target any of those three premium positions. Jenkins is a good run-stuffing defensive tackle prospect. As B/R scout Matt Holder noted, he has a high ceiling as a pass rusher due to his athleticism, but he hasn’t demonstrated that on the field much. If the Browns feel like they can’t pay to keep the cornerback trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome II together, they might want to target a corner at No. 54. Finding a long-term replacement for edge-rusher Za’Darius Smith could also be an objective.