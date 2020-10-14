Analyst Touts Browns as Top Landing Spot for Le’Veon Bell

If there’s one thing the Cleveland Browns have proven it’s that there’s no such thing as too much talent at one position.

The Browns assembled the strongest running back pairing in the league with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — two Pro Bowl-caliber backs with explosive skill sets. Cleveland is by far the best rushing team in the league, averaging 188.4 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry.

However, the Browns are without Chubb for at least a few more weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered in a Week 4 win against the Dallas Cowboys. The initial diagnosis pointed to a six-week absence for Chubb, which could lead the team to look for help, despite D’Ernest Johnson performing admirably in the No. 2 back role.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell pegged the Browns as one of the top landing spots for recently released former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Browns are off to a 4-1 start and have one of the best rushing attacks in football. Coach Bill Callahan’s line has been clearing holes for Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, but Chubb is out indefinitely with a sprained MCL. Bell is much more similar to Hunt than he is to the former Georgia star, but Bell was an effective runner between the tackles in Pittsburgh, and there’s nothing wrong with having two backs who can catch the ball.

The Bears, Steelers, Chiefs, Buccaneers, 49ers, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins and Cardinals were also listed as good fits.

Le’Veon Bell Says He’s ‘Got a Lot to Prove’

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday after failing to find a trade partner to take on his large contract.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” the team said in a statement. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Bell made a total of $28 million in just 18 games with the Jets, so he might be willing to take a deal lighter on cash if it means competing for a title.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

Browns Could Use Le’Veon Bell as Receiving Threat

The Browns know Bell well due to his time as the lead back in Pittsburgh. He rushed for over 1,200 yards three times as a Steeler and also had three seasons catching at least 75 passes.

The question would be if the Browns were willing to add a player of Bell’s temperament to a running back room that has been solid already this season. The team certainly has the financial flexibility, with $31.6 million still remaining in cap room (per Over the Cap).

If Chubb indeed comes back at 100 percent from the knee injury, it would give the Browns a spoil of riches and likely not enough work to go around to keep everyone happy. But Bell could fill a role as a pass-catcher thanks to his receiving prowess, functioning as Hunt has on some occasions as the Browns No. 3 wide receiver.

Is it likely? Probably not. But it would be quite the splash by the talent-hungry Browns.

