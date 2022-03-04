Browns Defender Hints at Departure With Cryptic Message

It appears that linebacker Mack Wilson and the Cleveland Browns are heading for a breakup.

Wilson scrubbed the majority of his social media from references to the Browns and sent out some cryptic tweets that hinted at a possible departure from the team that drafted him fifth-round of the 2019 draft.

Stuck to the script through thick and thin. It’s time to get on my bully! pic.twitter.com/TwI8OwPeNo — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) March 3, 2022

“Stuck to the script through thick and thin. It’s time to get on my bully!” Wilson tweeted, which was preceded by a peace sign.

✌🏾 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) March 3, 2022

So does that mean “peace out” to Cleveland? It’s could be, considering Mack’s recent actions, play last season and contract situation.

Wilson Has Carved Out Role With Browns Since Rookie Year

Wilson had to battle for a roster spot during training camp but was a beneficiary of an unfortunate situation when linebacker Jacob Phillips went down with what was thought to be a season-ending injury. The Browns defense was also peppered with injuries throughout the year, which gave Wilson a role, despite being mentioned in trade rumors at the deadline. Wilson notched 42 tackles in six starts and appeared in 14 games.

It’s not to say Wilson hasn’t made his impact felt in Cleveland. He took over a starting role for the majority of his rookie season. He notched 77 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss and defended seven passes.

However, his sophomore season started out rocky, with a hyperextended knee during training camp. He played in 13 games with eight starts, recording 39 tackles, but was a healthy scratch on occasion.

Wilson carries a salary of $2.54 million next season, with just $77,201 of dead cap. It could save the Browns some cap room by parting ways with Wilson but it wouldn’t seem like a significant amount for a linebacker who has experience in the system and has been a decent fill-in previously.

Much of Wilson’s fate will be tied to what the Browns think they can do in free agency and in the draft to beef up the position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be entering his second year after an outstanding rookie campaign and Phillips should be back at full strength as well. Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II and Malcolm Smith are also names to watch.

Anthony Walker, the team’s leading tackler, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Browns Vague About Offseason Plans





Andrew Berry 2022 NFL Combine Press Conference Executive Vice President, Football Operations & General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media at the 2022 NFL Combine. Andrew discusses his evaluation of the Browns, Baker Mayfield's progress following his surgery and what to expect from this year's prospects at the combine. 2022-03-01T20:14:03Z

The Browns brass are notorious for keeping things vague and general manager Andrew Berry did just that at the draft this week when asked what positions the Browns are looking at most this offseason.

“We really go into each offseason with the thought process of as if we had an expansion team,” Berry said. “We really look at every possibility and every player opportunity and try and match it to our resources and cost and really try to be as opportunistic as possible to upgrade the entire talent base.”

Wilson is not the only Browns player who could be on their way out before their contract expires. Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry and his representation are expected to meet with the Browns at the combine to talk about the future. Landry’s social media hasn’t exactly hinted at a return to Cleveland and the team is expected to ask him to restructure.