Browns Defender Sends Strong Message to Jadeveon Clowney

New Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson will not be performing any grand recruiting scheme to help land Jadeveon Clowney.

Jackson, who signed with Cleveland last month, thinks what the Browns have built speaks for itself.

“I do not think I have to, to be honest with you. It is one of those things that the team speaks for itself and what we are trying to build speaks for itself,” Jackson told reporters. “If you want to hop on board, come hop on board. I understand the free agency market is not what he probably wants, but things are bigger than monetary value, and you get a chance to be on a good team and set yourself up in the future.”

Clowney or not, Jackson was a big addition for the Browns this offseason, especially after losing starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to the Bengals.

Jackson is entering his 10th NFL season and has stops in Denver, Jacksonville and, most recently, Philadelphia on his resume. He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 while with Jacksonville.

Jackson has recorded 267 tackles, 35 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 25 pass deflections in his 10-year career.

Browns Waiting to See What Jadeveon Clowney Decides

The Browns are courting Clowney for a second straight offseason, although the situation is much different this time around. The Browns reportedly offered Clowney a three-year, $57 million deal last offseason, but the former No. 1 overall pick won’t be fetching that this time around, coming off yet another year marred by injury.

Clowney spurned Cleveland last offseason, instead signing a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason. He missed eight games with a knee injury and needed surgery to repair his left meniscus.

Clowney ended up notching just 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a very down year. That was coming off a season in Seattle where he missed time with a core injury and managed just three sacks.

That being said, if Clowney can stay healthy, he’d be a huge addition for the Browns opposite of Myles Garrett. And it’s truly a win-win for both sides, with Clowney able to cash in if he performs to a Pro Bowl level once again, which will be much easier with Garrett — an All-Pro — commanding a ton of attention. The Browns hosted Clowney for a visit earlier this month and there is reportedly interest from both sides to get a real done.

Malik Jackson: Browns Are Super-Bowl Contender

When asked of his perception of the Browns prior to signing, Jackson didn’t hold back.

“A Super Bowl-contending team,” Jackson said. “And that is what I was looking for, especially with the climate of this free agency and a lot of one-year deals. I did not want to go anywhere that was trying to rebuild. I wanted to go somewhere with a consistent team, somewhere I could come in and not have to be the guy and I could just be a supporting role and have opportunities to fight for a job starting and third downs. That is all I could ask for.”

Jackson signed a one-year contract worth $4.5 million with the Browns. He notched 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks for Philadelphia last season. He’s looking forward to having a good partnership with Garrett and the rest of the defensive line.

“It is one of those things where I am just coming in just trying to be a supportive role and not try to come in and do too much or act like I am an end all be all, Jackson said. “What they have been doing over there has been great. I am just coming in and trying to just add a little bit, push that quarterback out to the ends, and hopefully, Myles and the ends can do the same thing to make that quarterback jump up so we have a good partnership.”

