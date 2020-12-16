Ravens CB Marcus Peters Rips Browns ‘Homegirls’ on Social Media

The trash talk has continued between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, far beyond the final whistle of Monday night’s thrilling affair.

The latest bit of bulletin-board material comes from Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who was already in some hot water over a clip that shows him allegedly spitting towards Browns receivers Jarvis Landry.

Peters was caught going on a rant about the Browns “homegirls,” which is what he has dubbed Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

“She was upset because the other homegirl couldn’t make it because she hurt right now,” Peters said on his teammate Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram Live. “I understand that and respect that. The one homegirl that was out there just needs to shut the f— up until she get back.”

It’s pretty apparent that Peters is talking about Landry and Beckham, considering OBJ is out for the season with a torn ACL. And it’s not the first time he’s ripped the Browns pass-catchers, calling them “homegirls” in a previous rant on social media.

Ravens Defenders Have History With Beckham, Landry

On the field, there have been some tense moments between the sides. Last season, Humphrey appeared to choke Beckham during a game as they tussled on the ground.

The Browns pass-catchers have done a little smack talk of their own. After Peters was extended by the Ravens last season both Beckham and Landry posted on social media, welcoming the long-term challenge in the division.

“Perfect,” Landry wrote.

“Can’t wait,” Beckham added.

Landry spoke of the matchup with the Ravens cornerbacks before the most recent matchup.

“They grab a lot. They grab a lot. They are going to play physical. They are going to force the referees to be a part of the game,” Landry told reporters before the game. “That is something from a receiver standpoint that we can’t allow so we have to find a way to create space and make tough catches and obviously make the easy ones when they are there, as well, and break a couple of tackles. I think that is how our yards and our big plays will come.”

Playoff Matchup Could Still Happen Between Browns, Ravens

After their Monday night classic, Ravens head coach shed some light on what could be coming down the road as he shared a moment with Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski.

“That’s one of the greatest games in history right there,” Harbaugh said on the field. “You guys are awesome. … Maybe we’ll see you in the playoffs, I think if we can win some games.”

Stefanski didn’t spend much time talking about that moment in his Monday media availability.

“Coach Harbaugh obviously was on the winning side there so I think he probably felt differently about it right then and there,” Stefanski said. “He is a good man and I appreciate him as a person, but we are now moving on to New York.”

With the win, the Ravens (8-5) improved their playoff percentage to 74 percent, per The New York Times. The Browns (9-4) are still very much in the running for the postseason as well, sitting at 84 percent.

